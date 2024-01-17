|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|13 May 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed for the purpose of 6oth AGM and ascertaining the entitlement of Members for the Final Dividend (if declared at the AGM) from Thursday, July 18, 2024, to Wednesday, July 24, 2024 (both days inclusive)
