|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Jul 2024
|13 May 2024
|The 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 through video conferencing/other audio-visual means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on July 24, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2024) Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on July 24, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
