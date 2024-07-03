Summary

Munjal Showa Ltd, was established in 1987 as a result of technical and financial collaboration between Hero Group and Showa Corporation, Japan. The Collabarator has a 26% equity participation in the Company. The Company operates as an ancillary and manufactures auto components for the two-wheeler and four-wheeler industry, primary products being Front Forks, Shock Absorbers, Struts, Gas Springs/ Rear Door, Lifters and Window Balancers. The Company has 3 manufacturing locations, 2 in Haryana and 1 in Uttarakhand. These units are in Gurgaon, Manesar and Haridwar.Munjal Showa Limited in its joint venture with Showa Corporation, designs and manufacturers shock absorbers and struts for leading two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The Munjal Showa manufacturing plant is spread over an area of 24075 sq mt in the industrial area of Gurgaon, Haryana, on the outskirts of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, India. Munjal Showa is also one of the largest suppliers of shock absorbers to major auto giants in India, Japan, Germany, the united States and the united kingdom. The Company has established a strong base in auto ancillary manufacturing market and the products serve as a original equipment to a wide range of Maruti Suzuki upper end cars and export models, Honda City car, complete range of Hero Honda Motorcycles, Kawasaki Bajaj Motorcycles, Kinetic Scooters and Hero range of mini-motorcycles and mopeds and Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (Pvt) LimitedIn 1996-97, the company dev

Read More