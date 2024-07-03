SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹148.75
Prev. Close₹148.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹112.64
Day's High₹149.89
Day's Low₹140.56
52 Week's High₹211.9
52 Week's Low₹135.1
Book Value₹169.58
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)575.93
P/E19.55
EPS7.61
Divi. Yield3.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8
8
8
8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
656.25
643.24
629.39
633.4
Net Worth
664.25
651.24
637.39
641.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,059.94
1,085.37
1,288.2
1,581.42
yoy growth (%)
-2.34
-15.74
-18.54
8.34
Raw materials
-821.02
-814.43
-951.56
-1,163.07
As % of sales
77.45
75.03
73.86
73.54
Employee costs
-112.43
-122.88
-120.25
-125.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
13.87
31.44
58.45
105.4
Depreciation
-12.45
-16.26
-20.37
-28.24
Tax paid
-1.72
-5.3
-15.91
-27.88
Working capital
-19.93
46.56
-7.25
1.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.34
-15.74
-18.54
8.34
Op profit growth
-65.51
-56.34
-51.65
13.7
EBIT growth
-55.88
-46.34
-44.22
19.93
Net profit growth
-53.51
-38.54
-45.12
27.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Yogesh Chander Munjal
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Munjal
Non Executive Director
Kazuhiro Nishioka
Independent Director
Kavita Venugopal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Bansal
Joint Managing Director
Hitoshi Fukagawa
Independent Director
Neetika Batra
Reports by Munjal Showa Ltd
Summary
Munjal Showa Ltd, was established in 1987 as a result of technical and financial collaboration between Hero Group and Showa Corporation, Japan. The Collabarator has a 26% equity participation in the Company. The Company operates as an ancillary and manufactures auto components for the two-wheeler and four-wheeler industry, primary products being Front Forks, Shock Absorbers, Struts, Gas Springs/ Rear Door, Lifters and Window Balancers. The Company has 3 manufacturing locations, 2 in Haryana and 1 in Uttarakhand. These units are in Gurgaon, Manesar and Haridwar.Munjal Showa Limited in its joint venture with Showa Corporation, designs and manufacturers shock absorbers and struts for leading two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The Munjal Showa manufacturing plant is spread over an area of 24075 sq mt in the industrial area of Gurgaon, Haryana, on the outskirts of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, India. Munjal Showa is also one of the largest suppliers of shock absorbers to major auto giants in India, Japan, Germany, the united States and the united kingdom. The Company has established a strong base in auto ancillary manufacturing market and the products serve as a original equipment to a wide range of Maruti Suzuki upper end cars and export models, Honda City car, complete range of Hero Honda Motorcycles, Kawasaki Bajaj Motorcycles, Kinetic Scooters and Hero range of mini-motorcycles and mopeds and Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (Pvt) LimitedIn 1996-97, the company dev
Read More
The Munjal Showa Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹144 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Munjal Showa Ltd is ₹575.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Munjal Showa Ltd is 19.55 and 0.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Munjal Showa Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Munjal Showa Ltd is ₹135.1 and ₹211.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Munjal Showa Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.27%, 3 Years at 6.53%, 1 Year at 1.72%, 6 Month at -6.84%, 3 Month at -10.26% and 1 Month at 0.87%.
