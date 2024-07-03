iifl-logo-icon 1
Munjal Showa Ltd Share Price

144
(-2.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open148.75
  • Day's High149.89
  • 52 Wk High211.9
  • Prev. Close148.26
  • Day's Low140.56
  • 52 Wk Low 135.1
  • Turnover (lac)112.64
  • P/E19.55
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value169.58
  • EPS7.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)575.93
  • Div. Yield3.03
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Munjal Showa Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

148.75

Prev. Close

148.26

Turnover(Lac.)

112.64

Day's High

149.89

Day's Low

140.56

52 Week's High

211.9

52 Week's Low

135.1

Book Value

169.58

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

575.93

P/E

19.55

EPS

7.61

Divi. Yield

3.03

Munjal Showa Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4.5

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Munjal Showa Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Munjal Showa Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.90%

Foreign: 24.90%

Indian: 40.11%

Non-Promoter- 1.83%

Institutions: 1.83%

Non-Institutions: 33.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Munjal Showa Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8

8

8

8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

656.25

643.24

629.39

633.4

Net Worth

664.25

651.24

637.39

641.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,059.94

1,085.37

1,288.2

1,581.42

yoy growth (%)

-2.34

-15.74

-18.54

8.34

Raw materials

-821.02

-814.43

-951.56

-1,163.07

As % of sales

77.45

75.03

73.86

73.54

Employee costs

-112.43

-122.88

-120.25

-125.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

13.87

31.44

58.45

105.4

Depreciation

-12.45

-16.26

-20.37

-28.24

Tax paid

-1.72

-5.3

-15.91

-27.88

Working capital

-19.93

46.56

-7.25

1.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.34

-15.74

-18.54

8.34

Op profit growth

-65.51

-56.34

-51.65

13.7

EBIT growth

-55.88

-46.34

-44.22

19.93

Net profit growth

-53.51

-38.54

-45.12

27.67

No Record Found

Munjal Showa Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Munjal Showa Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Yogesh Chander Munjal

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Munjal

Non Executive Director

Kazuhiro Nishioka

Independent Director

Kavita Venugopal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Bansal

Joint Managing Director

Hitoshi Fukagawa

Independent Director

Neetika Batra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Munjal Showa Ltd

Summary

Munjal Showa Ltd, was established in 1987 as a result of technical and financial collaboration between Hero Group and Showa Corporation, Japan. The Collabarator has a 26% equity participation in the Company. The Company operates as an ancillary and manufactures auto components for the two-wheeler and four-wheeler industry, primary products being Front Forks, Shock Absorbers, Struts, Gas Springs/ Rear Door, Lifters and Window Balancers. The Company has 3 manufacturing locations, 2 in Haryana and 1 in Uttarakhand. These units are in Gurgaon, Manesar and Haridwar.Munjal Showa Limited in its joint venture with Showa Corporation, designs and manufacturers shock absorbers and struts for leading two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The Munjal Showa manufacturing plant is spread over an area of 24075 sq mt in the industrial area of Gurgaon, Haryana, on the outskirts of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, India. Munjal Showa is also one of the largest suppliers of shock absorbers to major auto giants in India, Japan, Germany, the united States and the united kingdom. The Company has established a strong base in auto ancillary manufacturing market and the products serve as a original equipment to a wide range of Maruti Suzuki upper end cars and export models, Honda City car, complete range of Hero Honda Motorcycles, Kawasaki Bajaj Motorcycles, Kinetic Scooters and Hero range of mini-motorcycles and mopeds and Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (Pvt) LimitedIn 1996-97, the company dev
Company FAQs

What is the Munjal Showa Ltd share price today?

The Munjal Showa Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹144 today.

What is the Market Cap of Munjal Showa Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Munjal Showa Ltd is ₹575.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Munjal Showa Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Munjal Showa Ltd is 19.55 and 0.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Munjal Showa Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Munjal Showa Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Munjal Showa Ltd is ₹135.1 and ₹211.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Munjal Showa Ltd?

Munjal Showa Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.27%, 3 Years at 6.53%, 1 Year at 1.72%, 6 Month at -6.84%, 3 Month at -10.26% and 1 Month at 0.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Munjal Showa Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Munjal Showa Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.02 %
Institutions - 1.84 %
Public - 33.15 %

