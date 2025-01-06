iifl-logo-icon 1
Munjal Showa Ltd Cash Flow Statement

142.08
(-4.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Munjal Showa Ltd

Munjal Showa FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

13.87

31.44

58.45

105.4

Depreciation

-12.45

-16.26

-20.37

-28.24

Tax paid

-1.72

-5.3

-15.91

-27.88

Working capital

-19.93

46.56

-7.25

1.07

Other operating items

Operating

-20.23

56.43

14.9

50.34

Capital expenditure

-9.88

-12.22

32.89

7.41

Free cash flow

-30.11

44.21

47.79

57.75

Equity raised

1,250.63

1,231.8

1,143.63

1,006.77

Investing

14.31

-26.35

74.56

73.11

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

17.99

Net in cash

1,234.83

1,249.67

1,265.98

1,155.64

