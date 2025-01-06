Munjal Showa Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
13.87
31.44
58.45
105.4
Depreciation
-12.45
-16.26
-20.37
-28.24
Tax paid
-1.72
-5.3
-15.91
-27.88
Working capital
-19.93
46.56
-7.25
1.07
Other operating items
Operating
-20.23
56.43
14.9
50.34
Capital expenditure
-9.88
-12.22
32.89
7.41
Free cash flow
-30.11
44.21
47.79
57.75
Equity raised
1,250.63
1,231.8
1,143.63
1,006.77
Investing
14.31
-26.35
74.56
73.11
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
17.99
Net in cash
1,234.83
1,249.67
1,265.98
1,155.64
