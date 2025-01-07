iifl-logo-icon 1
Munjal Showa Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

143.01
(0.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:24:21 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,059.94

1,085.37

1,288.2

1,581.42

yoy growth (%)

-2.34

-15.74

-18.54

8.34

Raw materials

-821.02

-814.43

-951.56

-1,163.07

As % of sales

77.45

75.03

73.86

73.54

Employee costs

-112.43

-122.88

-120.25

-125.06

As % of sales

10.6

11.32

9.33

7.9

Other costs

-118.25

-124.17

-161.69

-180.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.15

11.44

12.55

11.39

Operating profit

8.23

23.87

54.68

113.11

OPM

0.77

2.19

4.24

7.15

Depreciation

-12.45

-16.26

-20.37

-28.24

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.14

-0.42

-0.14

Other income

18.15

23.98

24.57

20.68

Profit before tax

13.87

31.44

58.45

105.4

Taxes

-1.72

-5.3

-15.91

-27.88

Tax rate

-12.43

-16.86

-27.22

-26.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.15

26.14

42.53

77.51

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

12.15

26.14

42.53

77.51

yoy growth (%)

-53.51

-38.54

-45.12

27.67

NPM

1.14

2.4

3.3

4.9

