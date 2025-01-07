Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,059.94
1,085.37
1,288.2
1,581.42
yoy growth (%)
-2.34
-15.74
-18.54
8.34
Raw materials
-821.02
-814.43
-951.56
-1,163.07
As % of sales
77.45
75.03
73.86
73.54
Employee costs
-112.43
-122.88
-120.25
-125.06
As % of sales
10.6
11.32
9.33
7.9
Other costs
-118.25
-124.17
-161.69
-180.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.15
11.44
12.55
11.39
Operating profit
8.23
23.87
54.68
113.11
OPM
0.77
2.19
4.24
7.15
Depreciation
-12.45
-16.26
-20.37
-28.24
Interest expense
-0.05
-0.14
-0.42
-0.14
Other income
18.15
23.98
24.57
20.68
Profit before tax
13.87
31.44
58.45
105.4
Taxes
-1.72
-5.3
-15.91
-27.88
Tax rate
-12.43
-16.86
-27.22
-26.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.15
26.14
42.53
77.51
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
12.15
26.14
42.53
77.51
yoy growth (%)
-53.51
-38.54
-45.12
27.67
NPM
1.14
2.4
3.3
4.9
