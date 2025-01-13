Munjal Showa Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8
8
8
8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
656.25
643.24
629.39
633.4
Net Worth
664.25
651.24
637.39
641.4
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.2
3.42
3.16
2.17
Total Liabilities
670.45
654.66
640.55
643.57
Fixed Assets
122.82
130.61
130.35
135.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
321.97
312.67
306.57
292.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5
4.75
4.69
5.17
Networking Capital
202.58
200.6
181.39
200.07
Inventories
72.82
73.44
72.74
88.04
Inventory Days
25.04
29.6
Sundry Debtors
183.48
193.34
170.41
196.49
Debtor Days
58.68
66.07
Other Current Assets
91.38
93.19
86.71
75.57
Sundry Creditors
-115.41
-128.86
-114.35
-126.62
Creditor Days
39.37
42.58
Other Current Liabilities
-29.69
-30.51
-34.12
-33.41
Cash
18.08
6.04
17.55
10.94
Total Assets
670.45
654.67
640.55
643.56
