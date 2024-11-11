Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

MUNJAL SHOWA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday November 11 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. For Your Information and record. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, have considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the following: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (Financial Results); 2. Limited Review Report for Financial Results from our Statutory Auditors, M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants in terms of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. Kindly take the aforesaid information on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

MUNJAL SHOWA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday August 12 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024; Further in View of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading as approved and implemented by the Company in pursuance of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 above information is Price Sensitive Information the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company was already closed for all Directors Key Managerial Personnel Officers and Designated Employees of the Company till 48 (Forty Eight) hours after announcement of financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. (i.e. closure of the trading hours). Kindly take the aforesaid information on your records The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 12.08.2024, have considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the following: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 (Financial Results); 2. Limited Review Report for Financial Results from our Statutory Auditors, M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants in terms of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. The aforesaid Financial Results are also being disseminated on Companys website. The Board has considered and approved the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for Gurugram and Manesar Plant for eligible workers. The company believes that implementation of VRS will be beneficial to the company in the long term. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

MUNJAL SHOWA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend the dividend if any on equity shares for the financial year 2023-24. Kindly take the aforesaid information on your records. Compliances under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) for outcome of board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

