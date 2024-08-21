|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Aug 2024
|29 May 2024
|Convening of 39 Annual General Meeting (AGMT) of the Company on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. We wish to inform you that 39th AGM of the Company viz held on 21.08.2024 through VC or OAVM means. In this regard please find enclosed proceedings of AGM in pursuant of Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.