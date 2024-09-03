SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹220
Prev. Close₹218.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹76.08
Day's High₹220.49
Day's Low₹214.76
52 Week's High₹270.89
52 Week's Low₹158
Book Value₹64.19
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,387.6
P/E31
EPS7.05
Divi. Yield0
On its final day, the Kross IPO was oversubscribed 16.81 times.
During the three-day subscription period from September 9 to 11, the IPO was significantly oversubscribed, with the demand reaching approximately 17 times the available shares.
The company has set a price band of Rs 228-240 per share, with buyers able to bid for 62 shares in one lot.
Share allotment is expected to be finalized by September 12, with the company's shares scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE by September 16.
According to BSE data, the initial share sale attracted bids for 3,62,56,608 shares, with 1,53,50,877 shares on offer.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.05
13.52
13.52
13.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
119.76
88.58
58.88
46.39
Net Worth
146.81
102.1
72.4
59.91
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Kross Ltd
Summary
Summary
Kross Limited was incorporated as Kross Manufacturers (India) Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 9, 1991, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bihar at Patna. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed from Kross Manufacturers (India) Private Limited to Kross Private Limited dated September 26, 2016. Again, the name of Company was changed upon conversion from a Private Limited Company Kross Private Limited, to Public Limited Company Kross Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies Jharkhand at Ranchi dated January 17, 2017.Kross are a diversified player in manufacturing and supply of trailer axle and suspension assembly and a wide range of forged and precision machined high performance safety critical parts for medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) and farm equipment segments. The Company supplied their first product, joint cross to Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited (Telco Limited) in 1997. Later, in 2001, it diversified and expanded the business into tractor components and started working with TAFE. Further, it started working with Ashok Leyland by launching output flanges in 2006. In 2008, it installed Upsetter Forging Equipment (4 & 5) and started manufacturing of axle shafts for Tata Motors. Thereafter, it installed the Press Forging Equipment by installing 2500 and 2000 tonnes mechanical press during that period. In 2014, the Company started business
Read More
The Kross Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹215.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kross Ltd is ₹1387.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kross Ltd is 31 and 3.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kross Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kross Ltd is ₹158 and ₹270.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kross Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -15.77%, 3 Month at 5.91% and 1 Month at -8.34%.
