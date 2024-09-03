Summary

Kross Limited was incorporated as Kross Manufacturers (India) Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 9, 1991, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bihar at Patna. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed from Kross Manufacturers (India) Private Limited to Kross Private Limited dated September 26, 2016. Again, the name of Company was changed upon conversion from a Private Limited Company Kross Private Limited, to Public Limited Company Kross Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies Jharkhand at Ranchi dated January 17, 2017.Kross are a diversified player in manufacturing and supply of trailer axle and suspension assembly and a wide range of forged and precision machined high performance safety critical parts for medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) and farm equipment segments. The Company supplied their first product, joint cross to Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited (Telco Limited) in 1997. Later, in 2001, it diversified and expanded the business into tractor components and started working with TAFE. Further, it started working with Ashok Leyland by launching output flanges in 2006. In 2008, it installed Upsetter Forging Equipment (4 & 5) and started manufacturing of axle shafts for Tata Motors. Thereafter, it installed the Press Forging Equipment by installing 2500 and 2000 tonnes mechanical press during that period. In 2014, the Company started business

