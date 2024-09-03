iifl-logo-icon 1
Kross Ltd Share Price

215.1
(-1.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:29:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open220
  • Day's High220.49
  • 52 Wk High270.89
  • Prev. Close218.84
  • Day's Low214.76
  • 52 Wk Low 158
  • Turnover (lac)76.08
  • P/E31
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value64.19
  • EPS7.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,387.6
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kross Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

220

Prev. Close

218.84

Turnover(Lac.)

76.08

Day's High

220.49

Day's Low

214.76

52 Week's High

270.89

52 Week's Low

158

Book Value

64.19

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,387.6

P/E

31

EPS

7.05

Divi. Yield

0

Kross Ltd Corporate Action

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kross Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kross Limited shares lists flat on D-Street

Kross Limited shares lists flat on D-Street

16 Sep 2024|09:53 AM

On its final day, the Kross IPO was oversubscribed 16.81 times.

Read More
Kross Ltd IPO allotment likely today; here's how to check

Kross Ltd IPO allotment likely today; here's how to check

12 Sep 2024|01:47 PM

During the three-day subscription period from September 9 to 11, the IPO was significantly oversubscribed, with the demand reaching approximately 17 times the available shares.

Read More
Kross IPO subscribed 9.21 times on Day 3

Kross IPO subscribed 9.21 times on Day 3

11 Sep 2024|02:56 PM

The company has set a price band of Rs 228-240 per share, with buyers able to bid for 62 shares in one lot.

Read More
Kross IPO Closes Today

Kross IPO Closes Today

11 Sep 2024|12:17 PM

Share allotment is expected to be finalized by September 12, with the company's shares scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE by September 16.

Read More
Kross IPO subscribed 2.36 times on Day 2

Kross IPO subscribed 2.36 times on Day 2

10 Sep 2024|04:30 PM

According to BSE data, the initial share sale attracted bids for 3,62,56,608 shares, with 1,53,50,877 shares on offer.

Read More
Read More

Kross Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:51 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.70%

Non-Promoter- 15.79%

Institutions: 15.79%

Non-Institutions: 16.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kross Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.05

13.52

13.52

13.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

119.76

88.58

58.88

46.39

Net Worth

146.81

102.1

72.4

59.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kross Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kross Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kross Ltd

Summary

Kross Limited was incorporated as Kross Manufacturers (India) Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 9, 1991, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bihar at Patna. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed from Kross Manufacturers (India) Private Limited to Kross Private Limited dated September 26, 2016. Again, the name of Company was changed upon conversion from a Private Limited Company Kross Private Limited, to Public Limited Company Kross Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies Jharkhand at Ranchi dated January 17, 2017.Kross are a diversified player in manufacturing and supply of trailer axle and suspension assembly and a wide range of forged and precision machined high performance safety critical parts for medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) and farm equipment segments. The Company supplied their first product, joint cross to Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited (Telco Limited) in 1997. Later, in 2001, it diversified and expanded the business into tractor components and started working with TAFE. Further, it started working with Ashok Leyland by launching output flanges in 2006. In 2008, it installed Upsetter Forging Equipment (4 & 5) and started manufacturing of axle shafts for Tata Motors. Thereafter, it installed the Press Forging Equipment by installing 2500 and 2000 tonnes mechanical press during that period. In 2014, the Company started business
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kross Ltd share price today?

The Kross Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹215.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kross Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kross Ltd is ₹1387.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kross Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kross Ltd is 31 and 3.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kross Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kross Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kross Ltd is ₹158 and ₹270.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kross Ltd?

Kross Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -15.77%, 3 Month at 5.91% and 1 Month at -8.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kross Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kross Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.70 %
Institutions - 15.46 %
Public - 16.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kross Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

