Kross Limited shares lists flat on D-Street

The initial public offer of Kross Limited receives flat listing on D-Street. The shares lists at ₹240 on BSE and NSE, at par.
The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹ 250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹250 crore. The company raised ₹500 crore at the upper end of the price band, ₹240 per share.
On its final day, the Kross IPO was oversubscribed 16.81 times. The allocation for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) saw the highest demand, with a subscription rate of 23.32 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 22.24 times, and retail investors at 10.76 times. A total of 25,80,21,866 shares were applied for, compared to the 1,53,50,877 shares available as of Wednesday.
