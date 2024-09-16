iifl-logo-icon 1
Kross Ltd AGM

189.84
(3.58%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:43:46 PM

16/01/2024
15/01/2025

Kross Ltd: Related News

Kross Limited shares lists flat on D-Street

Kross Limited shares lists flat on D-Street

16 Sep 2024|09:53 AM

On its final day, the Kross IPO was oversubscribed 16.81 times.

Kross Ltd IPO allotment likely today; here's how to check

Kross Ltd IPO allotment likely today; here's how to check

12 Sep 2024|01:47 PM

During the three-day subscription period from September 9 to 11, the IPO was significantly oversubscribed, with the demand reaching approximately 17 times the available shares.

Kross IPO subscribed 9.21 times on Day 3

Kross IPO subscribed 9.21 times on Day 3

11 Sep 2024|02:56 PM

The company has set a price band of Rs 228-240 per share, with buyers able to bid for 62 shares in one lot.

Kross IPO Closes Today

Kross IPO Closes Today

11 Sep 2024|12:17 PM

Share allotment is expected to be finalized by September 12, with the company's shares scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE by September 16.

Kross IPO subscribed 2.36 times on Day 2

Kross IPO subscribed 2.36 times on Day 2

10 Sep 2024|04:30 PM

According to BSE data, the initial share sale attracted bids for 3,62,56,608 shares, with 1,53,50,877 shares on offer.

Kross Ltd IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

Kross Ltd IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

10 Sep 2024|01:00 PM

The IPO allocation is structured with 50% reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 35% for retail investors, and 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Kross IPO subscribed 62% on Day 1

Kross IPO subscribed 62% on Day 1

9 Sep 2024|03:05 PM

Non-Institutional Investors subscribed to 33% of their allotted segment while Retail segment of the IPO was subscribed 1.10 times.

Kross IPO Opens Today, September 9, 2024

Kross IPO Opens Today, September 9, 2024

9 Sep 2024|01:03 PM

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to ₹250 crore by promoters.

