On its final day, the Kross IPO was oversubscribed 16.81 times.Read More
During the three-day subscription period from September 9 to 11, the IPO was significantly oversubscribed, with the demand reaching approximately 17 times the available shares.Read More
The company has set a price band of Rs 228-240 per share, with buyers able to bid for 62 shares in one lot.Read More
Share allotment is expected to be finalized by September 12, with the company's shares scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE by September 16.Read More
According to BSE data, the initial share sale attracted bids for 3,62,56,608 shares, with 1,53,50,877 shares on offer.Read More
The IPO allocation is structured with 50% reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 35% for retail investors, and 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).Read More
Non-Institutional Investors subscribed to 33% of their allotted segment while Retail segment of the IPO was subscribed 1.10 times.Read More
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to ₹250 crore by promoters.Read More
