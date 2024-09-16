Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

Approved the acquisition of Industrial land from Jharkhand Industrial Area Development Authority (JIADA) having area measuring 6.56 acre situated at Plot Nos E-29, E-30, E-31(P), E-32 in Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at near 7th Phase of Adityapur Industrial Area of District - Saraikela Kharsawan in Jharkhand.

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Kross Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended on September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report for the corresponding period. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 is enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 23 Sep 2024