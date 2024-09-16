|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Dec 2024
|4 Dec 2024
|Approved the acquisition of Industrial land from Jharkhand Industrial Area Development Authority (JIADA) having area measuring 6.56 acre situated at Plot Nos E-29, E-30, E-31(P), E-32 in Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at near 7th Phase of Adityapur Industrial Area of District - Saraikela Kharsawan in Jharkhand.
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Kross Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended on September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report for the corresponding period. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 is enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|Kross Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with Limited review Report for the corresponding period Submission of the unaudited Quarterly Results for June 30, 2024 with Limited Review Report as issued by Statutory Auditor and Approve by the board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 27 September 2024. Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with Limited review Report issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company as approved today i.e. 27 September 2024 by the Board of Director of the Company is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)
On its final day, the Kross IPO was oversubscribed 16.81 times.Read More
During the three-day subscription period from September 9 to 11, the IPO was significantly oversubscribed, with the demand reaching approximately 17 times the available shares.Read More
The company has set a price band of Rs 228-240 per share, with buyers able to bid for 62 shares in one lot.Read More
Share allotment is expected to be finalized by September 12, with the company's shares scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE by September 16.Read More
According to BSE data, the initial share sale attracted bids for 3,62,56,608 shares, with 1,53,50,877 shares on offer.Read More
The IPO allocation is structured with 50% reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 35% for retail investors, and 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).Read More
Non-Institutional Investors subscribed to 33% of their allotted segment while Retail segment of the IPO was subscribed 1.10 times.Read More
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to ₹250 crore by promoters.Read More
