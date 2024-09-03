iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kross Ltd Company Summary

183.28
(-3.87%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:40:32 PM

Kross Ltd Summary

Kross Limited was incorporated as Kross Manufacturers (India) Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 9, 1991, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Bihar at Patna. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed from Kross Manufacturers (India) Private Limited to Kross Private Limited dated September 26, 2016. Again, the name of Company was changed upon conversion from a Private Limited Company Kross Private Limited, to Public Limited Company Kross Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies Jharkhand at Ranchi dated January 17, 2017.Kross are a diversified player in manufacturing and supply of trailer axle and suspension assembly and a wide range of forged and precision machined high performance safety critical parts for medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) and farm equipment segments. The Company supplied their first product, joint cross to Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited (Telco Limited) in 1997. Later, in 2001, it diversified and expanded the business into tractor components and started working with TAFE. Further, it started working with Ashok Leyland by launching output flanges in 2006. In 2008, it installed Upsetter Forging Equipment (4 & 5) and started manufacturing of axle shafts for Tata Motors. Thereafter, it installed the Press Forging Equipment by installing 2500 and 2000 tonnes mechanical press during that period. In 2014, the Company started business operations for rockshafts with International Tractors Limited. It launched Spider Bevel Gears for TAFE in 2016; commissioned a New manufacturing Unit 4 Facility Anti-Roll Bar and Stabilizer Bar for OEMs in 2018. In 2019, it commenced manufacture and sale of trailer axle and suspension assemblies. In 2022, it set up foundry Unit-5, a high pressure mould line along with its machine shop.The Company propose an Initial Public Offer aggregating Rs 500 Crore by raising capital of Rs 250 Crore Fresh Issue Equity Shares and Rs 250 Crore Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.