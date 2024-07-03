iifl-logo-icon 1
PPAP Automotive Ltd Share Price

216.36
(-4.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open229.45
  • Day's High229.45
  • 52 Wk High264
  • Prev. Close226.43
  • Day's Low215.01
  • 52 Wk Low 172
  • Turnover (lac)61.08
  • P/E258.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value227.21
  • EPS0.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)304.78
  • Div. Yield0.55
PPAP Automotive Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

229.45

Prev. Close

226.43

Turnover(Lac.)

61.08

Day's High

229.45

Day's Low

215.01

52 Week's High

264

52 Week's Low

172

Book Value

227.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

304.78

P/E

258.3

EPS

0.88

Divi. Yield

0.55

PPAP Automotive Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 20 Nov, 2024

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

PPAP Automotive Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

PPAP Automotive Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.60%

Non-Promoter- 5.75%

Institutions: 5.75%

Non-Institutions: 29.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

PPAP Automotive Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14

14

14

14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

298.99

302.49

298.84

295.77

Net Worth

312.99

316.49

312.84

309.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

321.18

360.04

397.62

345.01

yoy growth (%)

-10.79

-9.45

15.24

13.95

Raw materials

-182.61

-195.94

-199.03

-180.38

As % of sales

56.85

54.42

50.05

52.28

Employee costs

-61.22

-66.06

-63.22

-53.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.33

23.13

57.05

38.02

Depreciation

-26.32

-25.72

-25.98

-24.38

Tax paid

-1.5

-3.86

-19.63

-12.97

Working capital

2.09

7.94

-14.96

-6.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.79

-9.45

15.24

13.95

Op profit growth

-33.57

-40.21

27.42

27.94

EBIT growth

-61.07

-58.07

38.79

44.71

Net profit growth

-74.91

-48.47

49.32

64.04

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

522.92

511.11

421.92

322.2

359.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

522.92

511.11

421.92

322.2

359.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.66

1.41

1

2.1

0.58

PPAP Automotive Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT PPAP Automotive Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ajay Kumar Jain

Managing Director & CEO

Abhishek Jain

Independent Director

Bhuwan Kumar Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Pravin Gupta

Non Executive Director

Vinay Kumari Jain

Non Executive Director

Celine George

Independent Director

DEEPAK KUMAR SETHI

Additional Director

ROHIT RAJPUT

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PPAP Automotive Ltd

Summary

PPAP Automotive Ltd was originally incorporated on April 3rd, 1978 as a partnership firm by three partners viz. Devendra Chandra Jain (HUF), Ms Asha Jain and Ms Vinay Kumari Jain in the name and style of M/s Precision Pipes and Profiles Company, Delhi in carrying out business of manufacturing of profiles and plastic goods and other products. The Firm was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed from Precision Pipes and Profiles Company Limited to PPAP Automotive Limited with effect from May 16, 2014.PPAP Automotive Limited (PPAP) is a leading manufacturer of Automotive Sealing Systems, Interior and Exterior Automotive parts in India. The Companys state of the art manufacturing facilities are located in Northern, Western and Southern India viz. Noida (U.P.), Surajpur (U.P.), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Pathredi (Rajasthan) and Viramgam (Gujarat). The Company has capability of processingengineering plastics like PVC, PP, ABS and TPO. All the facilities are equipped with the latest technology available today for Polymer Extrusion as well as Injection Molding, its areas of core competence.Established in 1978 for the manufacture of custom made extrusion products, the Company commenced the automotive parts business in 1985 with the start of production of Maruti (Maruti Suzuki) cars in the Indian market. The Companys customers includeprestigious manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Honda Cars India Limited, Suzuki Motors Gujarat Limited, G
Company FAQs

What is the PPAP Automotive Ltd share price today?

The PPAP Automotive Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹216.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of PPAP Automotive Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PPAP Automotive Ltd is ₹304.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PPAP Automotive Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PPAP Automotive Ltd is 258.3 and 1.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PPAP Automotive Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PPAP Automotive Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PPAP Automotive Ltd is ₹172 and ₹264 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PPAP Automotive Ltd?

PPAP Automotive Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.98%, 3 Years at 0.16%, 1 Year at -4.70%, 6 Month at 4.30%, 3 Month at 7.10% and 1 Month at 6.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PPAP Automotive Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PPAP Automotive Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.61 %
Institutions - 5.76 %
Public - 29.64 %

