SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹229.45
Prev. Close₹226.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹61.08
Day's High₹229.45
Day's Low₹215.01
52 Week's High₹264
52 Week's Low₹172
Book Value₹227.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)304.78
P/E258.3
EPS0.88
Divi. Yield0.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14
14
14
14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
298.99
302.49
298.84
295.77
Net Worth
312.99
316.49
312.84
309.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
321.18
360.04
397.62
345.01
yoy growth (%)
-10.79
-9.45
15.24
13.95
Raw materials
-182.61
-195.94
-199.03
-180.38
As % of sales
56.85
54.42
50.05
52.28
Employee costs
-61.22
-66.06
-63.22
-53.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.33
23.13
57.05
38.02
Depreciation
-26.32
-25.72
-25.98
-24.38
Tax paid
-1.5
-3.86
-19.63
-12.97
Working capital
2.09
7.94
-14.96
-6.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.79
-9.45
15.24
13.95
Op profit growth
-33.57
-40.21
27.42
27.94
EBIT growth
-61.07
-58.07
38.79
44.71
Net profit growth
-74.91
-48.47
49.32
64.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
522.92
511.11
421.92
322.2
359.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
522.92
511.11
421.92
322.2
359.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.66
1.41
1
2.1
0.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ajay Kumar Jain
Managing Director & CEO
Abhishek Jain
Independent Director
Bhuwan Kumar Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Pravin Gupta
Non Executive Director
Vinay Kumari Jain
Non Executive Director
Celine George
Independent Director
DEEPAK KUMAR SETHI
Additional Director
ROHIT RAJPUT
Reports by PPAP Automotive Ltd
Summary
PPAP Automotive Ltd was originally incorporated on April 3rd, 1978 as a partnership firm by three partners viz. Devendra Chandra Jain (HUF), Ms Asha Jain and Ms Vinay Kumari Jain in the name and style of M/s Precision Pipes and Profiles Company, Delhi in carrying out business of manufacturing of profiles and plastic goods and other products. The Firm was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed from Precision Pipes and Profiles Company Limited to PPAP Automotive Limited with effect from May 16, 2014.PPAP Automotive Limited (PPAP) is a leading manufacturer of Automotive Sealing Systems, Interior and Exterior Automotive parts in India. The Companys state of the art manufacturing facilities are located in Northern, Western and Southern India viz. Noida (U.P.), Surajpur (U.P.), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Pathredi (Rajasthan) and Viramgam (Gujarat). The Company has capability of processingengineering plastics like PVC, PP, ABS and TPO. All the facilities are equipped with the latest technology available today for Polymer Extrusion as well as Injection Molding, its areas of core competence.Established in 1978 for the manufacture of custom made extrusion products, the Company commenced the automotive parts business in 1985 with the start of production of Maruti (Maruti Suzuki) cars in the Indian market. The Companys customers includeprestigious manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Honda Cars India Limited, Suzuki Motors Gujarat Limited, G
The PPAP Automotive Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹216.36 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PPAP Automotive Ltd is ₹304.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PPAP Automotive Ltd is 258.3 and 1.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PPAP Automotive Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PPAP Automotive Ltd is ₹172 and ₹264 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PPAP Automotive Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.98%, 3 Years at 0.16%, 1 Year at -4.70%, 6 Month at 4.30%, 3 Month at 7.10% and 1 Month at 6.57%.
