Summary

PPAP Automotive Ltd was originally incorporated on April 3rd, 1978 as a partnership firm by three partners viz. Devendra Chandra Jain (HUF), Ms Asha Jain and Ms Vinay Kumari Jain in the name and style of M/s Precision Pipes and Profiles Company, Delhi in carrying out business of manufacturing of profiles and plastic goods and other products. The Firm was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed from Precision Pipes and Profiles Company Limited to PPAP Automotive Limited with effect from May 16, 2014.PPAP Automotive Limited (PPAP) is a leading manufacturer of Automotive Sealing Systems, Interior and Exterior Automotive parts in India. The Companys state of the art manufacturing facilities are located in Northern, Western and Southern India viz. Noida (U.P.), Surajpur (U.P.), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Pathredi (Rajasthan) and Viramgam (Gujarat). The Company has capability of processingengineering plastics like PVC, PP, ABS and TPO. All the facilities are equipped with the latest technology available today for Polymer Extrusion as well as Injection Molding, its areas of core competence.Established in 1978 for the manufacture of custom made extrusion products, the Company commenced the automotive parts business in 1985 with the start of production of Maruti (Maruti Suzuki) cars in the Indian market. The Companys customers includeprestigious manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Honda Cars India Limited, Suzuki Motors Gujarat Limited, G

Read More