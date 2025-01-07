Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
321.18
360.04
397.62
345.01
yoy growth (%)
-10.79
-9.45
15.24
13.95
Raw materials
-182.61
-195.94
-199.03
-180.38
As % of sales
56.85
54.42
50.05
52.28
Employee costs
-61.22
-66.06
-63.22
-53.26
As % of sales
19.06
18.35
15.9
15.43
Other costs
-43.63
-47.28
-50.47
-44.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.58
13.13
12.69
12.97
Operating profit
33.7
50.74
84.87
66.61
OPM
10.49
14.09
21.34
19.3
Depreciation
-26.32
-25.72
-25.98
-24.38
Interest expense
-3.69
-2.63
-4.42
-6.26
Other income
2.64
0.75
2.58
2.06
Profit before tax
6.33
23.13
57.05
38.02
Taxes
-1.5
-3.86
-19.63
-12.97
Tax rate
-23.7
-16.68
-34.42
-34.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.83
19.27
37.41
25.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.83
19.27
37.41
25.05
yoy growth (%)
-74.91
-48.47
49.32
64.04
NPM
1.5
5.35
9.4
7.26
