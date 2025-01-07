iifl-logo-icon 1
PPAP Automotive Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

219.71
(1.55%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

321.18

360.04

397.62

345.01

yoy growth (%)

-10.79

-9.45

15.24

13.95

Raw materials

-182.61

-195.94

-199.03

-180.38

As % of sales

56.85

54.42

50.05

52.28

Employee costs

-61.22

-66.06

-63.22

-53.26

As % of sales

19.06

18.35

15.9

15.43

Other costs

-43.63

-47.28

-50.47

-44.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.58

13.13

12.69

12.97

Operating profit

33.7

50.74

84.87

66.61

OPM

10.49

14.09

21.34

19.3

Depreciation

-26.32

-25.72

-25.98

-24.38

Interest expense

-3.69

-2.63

-4.42

-6.26

Other income

2.64

0.75

2.58

2.06

Profit before tax

6.33

23.13

57.05

38.02

Taxes

-1.5

-3.86

-19.63

-12.97

Tax rate

-23.7

-16.68

-34.42

-34.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.83

19.27

37.41

25.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.83

19.27

37.41

25.05

yoy growth (%)

-74.91

-48.47

49.32

64.04

NPM

1.5

5.35

9.4

7.26

