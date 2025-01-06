iifl-logo-icon 1
PPAP Automotive Ltd Cash Flow Statement

216.36
(-4.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:40 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.33

23.13

57.05

38.02

Depreciation

-26.32

-25.72

-25.98

-24.38

Tax paid

-1.5

-3.86

-19.63

-12.97

Working capital

2.09

7.94

-14.96

-6.85

Other operating items

Operating

-19.38

1.49

-3.53

-6.18

Capital expenditure

35.51

68.68

39.19

-99.33

Free cash flow

16.12

70.17

35.65

-105.51

Equity raised

581.13

530.83

449.14

397.67

Investing

4.5

2.29

-2.51

13.51

Financing

27.42

-7.43

-22.36

-22.4

Dividends paid

0

4.2

6.3

1.75

Net in cash

629.17

600.06

466.23

285.02

