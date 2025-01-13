PPAP Automotive Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14
14
14
14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
298.99
302.49
298.84
295.77
Net Worth
312.99
316.49
312.84
309.77
Minority Interest
Debt
141.65
123.36
92.88
49.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.68
10.43
9.37
7.05
Total Liabilities
473.32
450.28
415.09
366.41
Fixed Assets
314.24
312.41
293.14
259.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
71.29
69.5
65.74
55.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.79
2.58
2.3
0
Networking Capital
83.91
65.27
53.54
50.13
Inventories
58.5
58.12
42.91
41.77
Inventory Days
47.46
Sundry Debtors
70.09
61.91
52.16
61.86
Debtor Days
70.29
Other Current Assets
52.77
39.69
35.99
24.33
Sundry Creditors
-56.48
-62.17
-51.91
-54.66
Creditor Days
62.11
Other Current Liabilities
-40.97
-32.28
-25.61
-23.17
Cash
1.09
0.53
0.36
1.14
Total Assets
473.32
450.29
415.08
366.41
No Record Found
