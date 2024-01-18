iifl-logo-icon 1
PPAP Automotive Ltd Dividend

211.91
(3.30%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:12 PM

PPAP Automotive CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend8 Nov 202419 Nov 202420 Nov 2024110Interim
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th November, 2024 Interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 of Re. 1 per equity share of Rs. 10 each. The interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days of declaration. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as intimated to stock exchange vide letter dated 30th October, 2024, the record date for determining the entitlement of the members for the payment of Interim Dividend is Wednesday, 20th November, 2024.
Dividend18 May 20246 Sep 2024-1.2512.5Final
The Board has recommended final dividend for financial year ended 31st March, 2024 of Rs. 1.25 per equity share of Rs. 10 each subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), which if approved shall be paid/dispatched within thirty days from the conclusion of the ensuing AGM of the Company. The date of ensuing AGM will be intimated to stock exchange in due course of time.

