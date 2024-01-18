The Board has recommended final dividend for financial year ended 31st March, 2024 of Rs. 1.25 per equity share of Rs. 10 each subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), which if approved shall be paid/dispatched within thirty days from the conclusion of the ensuing AGM of the Company. The date of ensuing AGM will be intimated to stock exchange in due course of time.