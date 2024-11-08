iifl-logo-icon 1
PPAP Automotive Ltd Board Meeting

PPAP Automotive CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
PPAP Automotive Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and interim dividend if any. Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
PPAP Automotive Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting18 May 202411 May 2024
Intimation of board meeting for approval of financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024 and recommendation of final dividend, if any Outcome of board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) Allotment of employee stock option (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
PPAP Automotive Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

