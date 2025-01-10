TO THE MEMBERS OF

PPAP AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of PPAP Automotive Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial ").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and its loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA") specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. RevenueRecognition Revenue is recognized to the extent that economic benefit will flow to the Company and the revenue can be reliably measured. It is measured at fair value consideration received or receivable, net of returns and allowances, discounts and rebates. The Company recognizes revenue when it satisfies its performance obligation by transferring the goods to the customers and in determining the transaction price for the sale of products, the Company considers the effects of various factors such as discounts and price adjustments. Since there is significant judgement and estimate involved in calculation of price variations to be recorded as at the year end, revenue recognition has been identified as a key audit matter. Principal Audit Procedures We performed the following procedures: • We understood business revenue recognition policy and how they are applied, including the relevant controls, and tested the controls over revenue recognition; • Analytical review of the revenue recognized over the year; • Agreeing on a sample basis amounts of revenue to customer contracts and verifying the extent, timing and customer acceptance of goods, where relevant. • We performed cut-off testing for a sample of revenue transactions around the period end date, to check that they were recognized in the appropriate period; and • We discussed key contractual arrangements with management and obtained relevant documentation and communication with customers; and • Also tested, on sample basis, debit/credit notes in respect of agreed price variations passed on to the customers Based on our audit procedures we did not identify any evidence of material misstatement in the revenue recognized forthe year in the standalone financial statements. 2. Recognition of Assessment of impairment of investments in subsidiaries and joint venture The management assesses at least annually, the existence of impairment indicators of each non-current investments, and in case of such existence, these assets are subject to an impairment test. Forthe purpose of the impairment testing, value in use has been determined by considering forecasting and discounting future cash flows. Principal Audit Procedures We performed the following procedures: • We assessed the reasonableness of key assumptions used in the cash flow forecasts including discount rates, expected growth rates and terminal growth rates. • We obtained the management testing of impairment and discussed the assumptions and other factors used in the assessment. Furthermore, the value in use is highly sensitive to changes in some of the inputs used for forecasting the future cash flows. Further, the determination of the recoverable amount of the investments of unquoted non-current investments involved judgment due to inherent uncertainty in the assumptions supporting the recoverable amount of these investments. Accordingly, the impairment of non-current investments was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. • We tested the arithmetical accuracy of the models. • We evaluated the adequacy of disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements related to managements assessment on the impairment tests and as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind-AS) -36 Impairment of Assets • We also assessed the objectivity and independence of Companys specialists involved in the process. Based on the work carried out, we did not have any reason to believe that the investments were not properly valued.

Other Matter

The financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023, included in the accompanying financial statements have been audited by predecessor auditor whose audit report dated May 19,2023 expressed unmodified opinion. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Report on Corporate Governance and Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The aforesaid report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Companys annual report and if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and shall take appropriate actions, if required.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

d. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 57(vi) to the

Standalone Financial Statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 51(vi) to the Standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The company has not paid interim dividend during the year. As stated in note 50 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1st April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in accounting software, except that the audit trail feature is not enabled at the database level and some data tables level. During the course of performing our procedures, except for the aforesaid instances of audit trail not maintained where the question of our commenting on whether the audit trail has been tampered with does not arise, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on the preservation of audit trail as perthe statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

C. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid during the current year by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which is required to be commented upon by us.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of the PPAP Automotive Limited for the year ended March 31,2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of PPAP Automotive Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exits, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risk of misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls overfinancial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of PPAP Automotive Limited on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of the audit, we state that:

i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets covered under Ind AS 116, ‘Leases.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a program of verification of property, plant and equipment, so to cover all the items once every 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Properties, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. Based on the examination of the registered sale deed, and conveyance deed provided to us, we report that the title deeds of all the immovable properties of land and buildings disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. Immovable properties of land and buildings whose title deeds have been pledged as security for loans are held in the name of the Company based on the confirmations directly received by us from the Bank.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024, for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) In respect of the Companys Inventory:

a. The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks, on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly statements comprising of Stock statements and book debt statements, filed by the Company with banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters other than those mentioned in Note 19 of the Standalone Financial Statements.

iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments or provided bank guarantee or security during the year. The Company has granted unsecured loans during the year to a Wholly Owned Subsidiary.

(A) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances in the nature of loan to wholly owned subsidiary are as follows: in Lakhs

Particulars Guarantees Unsecured Loan Aggregate amount granted/ provided durinq the vear Balance outstanding as at 31.03.2024 Aggregate amount granted/ provided durinq the vear Balance outstanding as at 31.03.2024 Subsidiary - 1000.00 967.00 2336.50

(B) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given loans or advances in the nature of loan or guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiary during the period under Audit.

(b) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans given during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loan to the subsidiary which is repayable on demand. During the year the Company has not demanded such loan. Having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal and interest has not been stipulated by the Company, in our opinion the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular. (Refer reporting under clause (iii)(f) below)

(d) In respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there is no amount overdue for more than 90 days at the balance sheet date.

(e) The Company has not granted any loan or advance in the nature of loan which has fallen due during the year. Further, no fresh loans were granted to any party to settle the overdue loans/advances in nature of loan.

(f) The Company has granted loan or advance in the nature of loan which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, as per details below: in Lakhs

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate of loans/advances in nature of loan - Repayable on demand (A) 2336.50 2336.50 Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Total (A+B) 2336.50 - 2336.50 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loan to the total loans 100% 100%

iv) Compliance with the sections 185 and 186

According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, as applicable.

v) Public Deposits

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits or amount which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) Cost Records

The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii) Statutory Dues

In respect of statutory dues:

a. Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been generally deposited regularly by it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of the audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that there are no dues of income tax or sale tax or service tax or goods and service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except as mentioned in table below:

Sr# Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount in Lakh Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending 1 Income TaxAct, 1961 Income Tax 41.37 2017-18 CIT(Appeals) 2 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 2.12 May, 2004 to July, 2004 Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), Delhi 3 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 70.72 April, 2015 to March, 2016 Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), Delhi 4 Goods & Service Tax GST 6.71 F.Y. 2018-19 Joint/ Additional Commissioner (Appeals), CGST, Jaipur 5 Goods & Service Tax GST 33.66 F.Y. 2017-18 Joint/ Additional Commissioner (Appeals), CGST, Jaipur 6 Goods & Service Tax GST 3.40 F.Y. 2017-18 Appellate Authority/ Spl. Commissioner SGST, Department of Trade and Taxes, New Delhi 7 Goods & Service Tax GST 52.03 F.Y. 2018-19 First appellate authority, Ahmedabad*

*The company has 3 months time from the date of order i.e. 23rd April 2024 for filing appeal with first appellate authority, Ahmedabad.

viii) Undisclosed Income

According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there were no transactionsrelating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the IncomeTaxAct, 1961 duringtheyear.

ix) Borrowings

a. In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on a short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures.

x) Issue of securities

a. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi) Fraud

a. To the best of our knowledge and information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form

ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c. As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) Nidhi Company

The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) Related parties

In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) Internal Audit

a. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b. We have considered, the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv) Non-cash transactions

In our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

a. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clauses (xvi)(a), (b), and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Group does not have any CIC as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) Cash loss

The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) Resignation of statutory auditors

There has been resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and no issue, objection or concern was raised by the erstwhile auditor.

xix) Ability to pay liabilities

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) CSR unspent amount

The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act or special account in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.