PPAP Automotive Ltd Summary

PPAP Automotive Ltd was originally incorporated on April 3rd, 1978 as a partnership firm by three partners viz. Devendra Chandra Jain (HUF), Ms Asha Jain and Ms Vinay Kumari Jain in the name and style of M/s Precision Pipes and Profiles Company, Delhi in carrying out business of manufacturing of profiles and plastic goods and other products. The Firm was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed from Precision Pipes and Profiles Company Limited to PPAP Automotive Limited with effect from May 16, 2014.PPAP Automotive Limited (PPAP) is a leading manufacturer of Automotive Sealing Systems, Interior and Exterior Automotive parts in India. The Companys state of the art manufacturing facilities are located in Northern, Western and Southern India viz. Noida (U.P.), Surajpur (U.P.), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Pathredi (Rajasthan) and Viramgam (Gujarat). The Company has capability of processingengineering plastics like PVC, PP, ABS and TPO. All the facilities are equipped with the latest technology available today for Polymer Extrusion as well as Injection Molding, its areas of core competence.Established in 1978 for the manufacture of custom made extrusion products, the Company commenced the automotive parts business in 1985 with the start of production of Maruti (Maruti Suzuki) cars in the Indian market. The Companys customers includeprestigious manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Honda Cars India Limited, Suzuki Motors Gujarat Limited, General Motors India Private Limited, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited, Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited, Tata Motors Limited, Ford India Private Limited and Mahindra and Mahindra Limited along with other OEMs. The company also caters the requirements of their respective Tier 1 suppliers.In the year 1989, the company has entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Tokai Kogyo Company Limited, Japan. Later in the year company has established a manufacturing unit with installed capacity of 1,20,000 kg (which presently stands at 3,00,000 kg) at 161, Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase III, New Delhi for the manufacturing of PVC profiles to be used in the automobile industry.In the year 1992, the company has established another manufacturing unit at 70, Okhla Industrial Estate, New Delhi for manufacturing of PVC profiles for automobile industries to add further capacity of 30,000 kg (which presently stands at 10,00,000 kg). In the year 1998, the company has established fourth plant at B-45, Phase -II, Noida adding further capacity of 7,00,000 kg. The current capacity of this unit is 15,00,000 kg.In the year 2004, it established fifth plant at B-206 A, Sector -81, Phase - II, Noida, with a capacity of 12,00,000 kg. The current combined capacity of all units aggregates to 47,50,000 kg.The Company started production of components for Zen Astilo, Aveo and Honda Civic in 2006-07. The Companys Unit at Mohan Co-operative Industrial Area, Mathura Road, New Delhi started commercial production of Power Line Communicators for its principals M/s Power Data Corporation Pty Ltd. (PDC), Sydney, Australia during January, 2008.The year 2012-13 also saw many New Model launches following Model Alto 800 by MSIL, Models - Sail & Enjoy by General Motors , Evalia by Nissan , Scala by Renault Nissan , Elantra by Hyundai etc. The Company started commercial production at its new manufacturing plant at Pathredi region, in Rajasthan during May, 2014 and increased the production volume at its existing manufacturing facility in Chennai. It introduced new technologies viz. SUS type Extrusion (Bright Stainless Steel type), Slide Rail (exclusive Extrusion process) and Rotary Stretch Bending, into the passenger car segments.In 2013-14, the Company transferred its White Goods Business Division and Mainline Power Distribution System Business Division as a going concern on slump sale basis to related entities, Ajay Poly Private Limited and Seiki Auto India Private Limited respectively. In 2016-17, the Company expanded its customer portfolio with the addition of SML Isuzu Limited, Isuzu Motors Limited, Hyundai Motor India Limited and Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited. It also got into the two wheeler market in by adding Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited for expansion.