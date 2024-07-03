iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sansera Engineering Ltd Share Price

1,428.9
(-2.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:14:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,465
  • Day's High1,465.05
  • 52 Wk High1,758.3
  • Prev. Close1,468.05
  • Day's Low1,418.05
  • 52 Wk Low 900.45
  • Turnover (lac)2,804.35
  • P/E45.03
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value430.67
  • EPS32.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,848.01
  • Div. Yield0.18
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sansera Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

1,465

Prev. Close

1,468.05

Turnover(Lac.)

2,804.35

Day's High

1,465.05

Day's Low

1,418.05

52 Week's High

1,758.3

52 Week's Low

900.45

Book Value

430.67

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,848.01

P/E

45.03

EPS

32.55

Divi. Yield

0.18

Sansera Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

arrow

Sansera Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sansera Engineering launches QIP worth ₹1,200 Crore

Sansera Engineering launches QIP worth ₹1,200 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Oct 2024|02:50 PM

The precision components manufacturer for the automotive and aerospace sectors intends to issue about 7.72 Million new equity shares.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sansera Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:33 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.42%

Non-Promoter- 58.11%

Institutions: 58.11%

Non-Institutions: 11.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sansera Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.72

10.59

10.43

19.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,354.75

1,171.74

1,023.24

867.55

Net Worth

1,365.47

1,182.33

1,033.67

887.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

1,745

1,351.34

1,261.56

yoy growth (%)

29.13

7.11

Raw materials

-755.93

-582.32

-538.67

As % of sales

43.31

43.09

42.69

Employee costs

-225.62

-169.24

-170.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

171.5

132.5

90.45

Depreciation

-103.46

-88.34

-81.34

Tax paid

-43.35

-34.62

-8.28

Working capital

89.32

-29.51

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.13

7.11

Op profit growth

23.13

19.76

EBIT growth

24.08

22.61

Net profit growth

30.93

19.11

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,811.43

2,346.04

1,989.03

1,549.27

1,457.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,811.43

2,346.04

1,989.03

1,549.27

1,457.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.93

10.07

15.49

23.09

15.97

View Annually Results

Sansera Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sansera Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S Sekhar Vasan

Joint Managing Director

F R Singhvi

Independent Director

M Lakshminarayan

Independent Director

Revathy Ashok

Independent Director

SAMIR PURUSHOTTAM INAMDAR

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

RAJESH KUMAR MODI

Director & Group CEO

BINDIGANAVILE RAGHUNATH PREETHAM

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sansera Engineering Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated as Sansera Engineering Private Limited on 15 December 1981 at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company was converted into a public limited company pursuant to a special resolution passed by the Shareholders at the EGM held on 19 June 2018 and the name of the Company was changed to Sansera Engineering Limited. A fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion to a public limited company was issued by the Registrar of Companies,Bangalore,Karnataka on 29 June 2018.The company is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision engineered components across automotive and non-automotive sectors. Within the automotive sector, the company manufactures and supply a range of precision forged and machined components and assemblies, such as connecting rod, rocker arm, crankshaft, gear shifter fork, stem comp, and aluminium forged parts, that are critical for engine, transmission, suspension, braking, chassis and other systems for the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle verticals. Within the non-automotive sector, the company manufactures and supply a range of precision components for the aerospace, off-road, agriculture and other segments, including engineering and capital goods.Pursuant to the Board and Shareholders resolution dated 27 July 2018 and 28 July 2018, respectively, every one equity share of face value Rs 100 each was sub-divided
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sansera Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Sansera Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1428.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sansera Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sansera Engineering Ltd is ₹8848.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sansera Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sansera Engineering Ltd is 45.03 and 3.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sansera Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sansera Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sansera Engineering Ltd is ₹900.45 and ₹1758.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sansera Engineering Ltd?

Sansera Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.39%, 3 Years at 23.60%, 1 Year at 40.47%, 6 Month at 8.67%, 3 Month at -9.10% and 1 Month at -8.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sansera Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sansera Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.43 %
Institutions - 58.12 %
Public - 11.46 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sansera Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.