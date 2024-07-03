Summary

The Company was incorporated as Sansera Engineering Private Limited on 15 December 1981 at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company was converted into a public limited company pursuant to a special resolution passed by the Shareholders at the EGM held on 19 June 2018 and the name of the Company was changed to Sansera Engineering Limited. A fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion to a public limited company was issued by the Registrar of Companies,Bangalore,Karnataka on 29 June 2018.The company is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision engineered components across automotive and non-automotive sectors. Within the automotive sector, the company manufactures and supply a range of precision forged and machined components and assemblies, such as connecting rod, rocker arm, crankshaft, gear shifter fork, stem comp, and aluminium forged parts, that are critical for engine, transmission, suspension, braking, chassis and other systems for the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle verticals. Within the non-automotive sector, the company manufactures and supply a range of precision components for the aerospace, off-road, agriculture and other segments, including engineering and capital goods.Pursuant to the Board and Shareholders resolution dated 27 July 2018 and 28 July 2018, respectively, every one equity share of face value Rs 100 each was sub-divided

