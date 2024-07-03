Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹1,465
Prev. Close₹1,468.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,804.35
Day's High₹1,465.05
Day's Low₹1,418.05
52 Week's High₹1,758.3
52 Week's Low₹900.45
Book Value₹430.67
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,848.01
P/E45.03
EPS32.55
Divi. Yield0.18
The precision components manufacturer for the automotive and aerospace sectors intends to issue about 7.72 Million new equity shares.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.72
10.59
10.43
19.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,354.75
1,171.74
1,023.24
867.55
Net Worth
1,365.47
1,182.33
1,033.67
887.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
1,745
1,351.34
1,261.56
yoy growth (%)
29.13
7.11
Raw materials
-755.93
-582.32
-538.67
As % of sales
43.31
43.09
42.69
Employee costs
-225.62
-169.24
-170.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
171.5
132.5
90.45
Depreciation
-103.46
-88.34
-81.34
Tax paid
-43.35
-34.62
-8.28
Working capital
89.32
-29.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.13
7.11
Op profit growth
23.13
19.76
EBIT growth
24.08
22.61
Net profit growth
30.93
19.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,811.43
2,346.04
1,989.03
1,549.27
1,457.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,811.43
2,346.04
1,989.03
1,549.27
1,457.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.93
10.07
15.49
23.09
15.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S Sekhar Vasan
Joint Managing Director
F R Singhvi
Independent Director
M Lakshminarayan
Independent Director
Revathy Ashok
Independent Director
SAMIR PURUSHOTTAM INAMDAR
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
RAJESH KUMAR MODI
Director & Group CEO
BINDIGANAVILE RAGHUNATH PREETHAM
Reports by Sansera Engineering Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated as Sansera Engineering Private Limited on 15 December 1981 at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company was converted into a public limited company pursuant to a special resolution passed by the Shareholders at the EGM held on 19 June 2018 and the name of the Company was changed to Sansera Engineering Limited. A fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion to a public limited company was issued by the Registrar of Companies,Bangalore,Karnataka on 29 June 2018.The company is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision engineered components across automotive and non-automotive sectors. Within the automotive sector, the company manufactures and supply a range of precision forged and machined components and assemblies, such as connecting rod, rocker arm, crankshaft, gear shifter fork, stem comp, and aluminium forged parts, that are critical for engine, transmission, suspension, braking, chassis and other systems for the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle verticals. Within the non-automotive sector, the company manufactures and supply a range of precision components for the aerospace, off-road, agriculture and other segments, including engineering and capital goods.Pursuant to the Board and Shareholders resolution dated 27 July 2018 and 28 July 2018, respectively, every one equity share of face value Rs 100 each was sub-divided
The Sansera Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1428.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sansera Engineering Ltd is ₹8848.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sansera Engineering Ltd is 45.03 and 3.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sansera Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sansera Engineering Ltd is ₹900.45 and ₹1758.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sansera Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.39%, 3 Years at 23.60%, 1 Year at 40.47%, 6 Month at 8.67%, 3 Month at -9.10% and 1 Month at -8.00%.
