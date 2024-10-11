iifl-logo-icon 1
Sansera Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,419.15
(-3.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:50 PM

Sansera Enginee. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

171.5

132.5

90.45

Depreciation

-103.46

-88.34

-81.34

Tax paid

-43.35

-34.62

-8.28

Working capital

89.32

-29.51

Other operating items

Operating

114.01

-19.97

Capital expenditure

204.52

134.65

Free cash flow

318.53

114.67

Equity raised

1,774.17

1,541.1

Investing

-1.43

-16.04

Financing

136.87

227.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,228.14

1,867.66

Sansera Enginee. : related Articles

Sansera Engineering launches QIP worth ₹1,200 Crore

Sansera Engineering launches QIP worth ₹1,200 Crore

11 Oct 2024|02:50 PM

The precision components manufacturer for the automotive and aerospace sectors intends to issue about 7.72 Million new equity shares.

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

