Sansera Engineering Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,347.9
(-2.83%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Sansera Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

30.42%

34.77%

34.78%

35.03%

35.05%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

58.11%

52.06%

50.27%

50.73%

50.97%

Non-Institutions

11.45%

13.15%

14.93%

14.23%

13.97%

Total Non-Promoter

69.57%

65.22%

65.21%

64.96%

64.94%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.42%

Non-Promoter- 58.11%

Institutions: 58.11%

Non-Institutions: 11.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Sansera Enginee.: Related NEWS

Sansera Engineering launches QIP worth ₹1,200 Crore

Sansera Engineering launches QIP worth ₹1,200 Crore

11 Oct 2024|02:50 PM

The precision components manufacturer for the automotive and aerospace sectors intends to issue about 7.72 Million new equity shares.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sansera Engineering Ltd

