Invest wise with Expert advice
|Oct-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
30.42%
34.77%
34.78%
35.03%
35.05%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
58.11%
52.06%
50.27%
50.73%
50.97%
Non-Institutions
11.45%
13.15%
14.93%
14.23%
13.97%
Total Non-Promoter
69.57%
65.22%
65.21%
64.96%
64.94%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The precision components manufacturer for the automotive and aerospace sectors intends to issue about 7.72 Million new equity shares.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.