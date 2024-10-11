iifl-logo-icon 1
Sansera Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,439
(1.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:29:54 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sansera Engineering Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

1,745

1,351.34

1,261.56

yoy growth (%)

29.13

7.11

Raw materials

-755.93

-582.32

-538.67

As % of sales

43.31

43.09

42.69

Employee costs

-225.62

-169.24

-170.03

As % of sales

12.92

12.52

13.47

Other costs

-461.52

-354.57

-348.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.44

26.23

27.59

Operating profit

301.92

245.19

204.74

OPM

17.3

18.14

16.22

Depreciation

-103.46

-88.34

-81.34

Interest expense

-44.03

-41.19

-51.2

Other income

17.08

16.84

18.27

Profit before tax

171.5

132.5

90.45

Taxes

-43.35

-34.62

-8.28

Tax rate

-25.27

-26.13

-9.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

128.15

97.87

82.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

128.15

97.88

82.17

yoy growth (%)

30.93

19.11

NPM

7.34

7.24

6.51

