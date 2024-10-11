Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
1,745
1,351.34
1,261.56
yoy growth (%)
29.13
7.11
Raw materials
-755.93
-582.32
-538.67
As % of sales
43.31
43.09
42.69
Employee costs
-225.62
-169.24
-170.03
As % of sales
12.92
12.52
13.47
Other costs
-461.52
-354.57
-348.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.44
26.23
27.59
Operating profit
301.92
245.19
204.74
OPM
17.3
18.14
16.22
Depreciation
-103.46
-88.34
-81.34
Interest expense
-44.03
-41.19
-51.2
Other income
17.08
16.84
18.27
Profit before tax
171.5
132.5
90.45
Taxes
-43.35
-34.62
-8.28
Tax rate
-25.27
-26.13
-9.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
128.15
97.87
82.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
128.15
97.88
82.17
yoy growth (%)
30.93
19.11
NPM
7.34
7.24
6.51
The precision components manufacturer for the automotive and aerospace sectors intends to issue about 7.72 Million new equity shares.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.Read More
