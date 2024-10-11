Sansera Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.72
10.59
10.43
19.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,354.75
1,171.74
1,023.24
867.55
Net Worth
1,365.47
1,182.33
1,033.67
887.44
Minority Interest
Debt
726.06
654.51
602.64
503.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
76.29
71.14
67.87
65.83
Total Liabilities
2,167.82
1,907.98
1,704.18
1,456.3
Fixed Assets
1,465.36
1,274.95
1,168.38
1,008.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
128.07
98.68
98.6
100.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.96
4.62
6.37
7.3
Networking Capital
506.05
482.76
392.25
300.63
Inventories
368.85
325.83
234.63
202.27
Inventory Days
49.07
54.63
Sundry Debtors
432.86
407.38
387.17
291.35
Debtor Days
80.98
78.69
Other Current Assets
115.34
89.41
85.07
87.82
Sundry Creditors
-328.88
-251.72
-228.44
-195.78
Creditor Days
47.78
52.88
Other Current Liabilities
-82.12
-88.14
-86.18
-85.03
Cash
58.37
46.96
38.58
39.8
Total Assets
2,167.81
1,907.97
1,704.18
1,456.29
