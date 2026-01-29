iifl-logo

Sansera Engineering to Form JV with Japan’s Nichidai for Precision Auto Components

29 Jan 2026 , 01:14 PM

Sansera Engineering said it will form a joint venture with Nichidai to manufacture precision automotive components. The joint venture will focus on manufacturing precision forged and machined components in aluminium and steel. These components will be used in differential assemblies, compressors, driveline systems, and other advanced automotive applications.

The company said the products to be manufactured under the joint venture are not currently part of Sansera Engineering’s existing manufacturing portfolio. The components produced by the joint venture will be sold in domestic as well as overseas markets. The joint venture will be operational through the incorporation of a new joint venture company.

Sansera Engineering and Nichidai have agreed to incorporate, establish, and operate a private limited company in Bengaluru, India, to undertake the proposed business. Sansera Engineering will hold a 60 percent equity stake in the joint venture company.

Nichidai will hold the remaining 40 percent equity stake. The proposed authorised equity share capital of the joint venture company is ₹2 crore.

The initial paid up capital of the joint venture company will be ₹2 lakh, with additional fund infusion planned in multiple tranches. The board of directors of the joint venture company will comprise seven members.

Sansera Engineering will nominate four directors to the board, while Nichidai will nominate three directors. The managing director of the joint venture company will be nominated by Sansera Engineering.

Under the agreement, Nichidai will exclusively supply tooling for the joint venture’s India operations. Nichidai will also provide technical know how, designs, specifications, and manufacturing process support, subject to certain exceptions.

