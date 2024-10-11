Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.77
EBIT margin
11.53
Net profit margin
6.55
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
25.29
Dividend per share
2
Cash EPS
2.06
Book value per share
196.21
Valuation ratios
P/E
26.81
P/CEPS
329.07
P/B
3.45
EV/EBIDTA
12.12
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
Tax payout
-26.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.49
Net debt / equity
0.68
Net debt / op. profit
2.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-43.44
Employee costs
-13.94
Other costs
-25.84
The precision components manufacturer for the automotive and aerospace sectors intends to issue about 7.72 Million new equity shares.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.Read More
