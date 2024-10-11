iifl-logo-icon 1
Sansera Engineering Ltd Key Ratios

1,327.65
(-2.18%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.77

EBIT margin

11.53

Net profit margin

6.55

RoCE

RoNW

RoA

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

25.29

Dividend per share

2

Cash EPS

2.06

Book value per share

196.21

Valuation ratios

P/E

26.81

P/CEPS

329.07

P/B

3.45

EV/EBIDTA

12.12

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

Tax payout

-26.05

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

Inventory days

Creditor days

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.49

Net debt / equity

0.68

Net debt / op. profit

2.08

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-43.44

Employee costs

-13.94

Other costs

-25.84

Sansera Engineering launches QIP worth ₹1,200 Crore

11 Oct 2024|02:50 PM

The precision components manufacturer for the automotive and aerospace sectors intends to issue about 7.72 Million new equity shares.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

Read More

