Sansera Engineering Ltd Annually Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,811.43

2,346.04

1,989.03

1,549.27

1,457.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,811.43

2,346.04

1,989.03

1,549.27

1,457.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.93

10.07

15.49

23.09

15.97

Total Income

2,814.36

2,356.11

2,004.53

1,572.36

1,473.14

Total Expenditure

2,331.58

1,961.29

1,655.44

1,277.15

1,232.47

PBIDT

482.78

394.82

349.08

295.21

240.67

Interest

77.01

61.51

51.01

47.39

58.09

PBDT

405.78

333.31

298.07

247.82

182.58

Depreciation

149.48

130.08

119.7

101.68

93.9

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

68.72

49.56

43.55

30.39

23.51

Deferred Tax

0.03

5.33

2.93

5.9

-14.73

Reported Profit After Tax

187.55

148.34

131.89

109.86

79.91

Minority Interest After NP

1.79

2.15

1.44

1.87

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

185.76

146.2

130.45

107.99

79.91

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

185.76

146.2

130.45

107.99

79.91

EPS (Unit Curr.)

34.83

27.74

25.27

21.02

15.63

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

150

125

100

0

0

Equity

10.72

10.59

10.43

9.39

19.89

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.17

16.82

17.55

19.05

16.51

PBDTM(%)

14.43

14.2

14.98

15.99

12.52

PATM(%)

6.67

6.32

6.63

7.09

5.48

Sansera Enginee.: Related NEWS

Sansera Engineering launches QIP worth ₹1,200 Crore

Sansera Engineering launches QIP worth ₹1,200 Crore

11 Oct 2024|02:50 PM

The precision components manufacturer for the automotive and aerospace sectors intends to issue about 7.72 Million new equity shares.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sansera Engineering Ltd

