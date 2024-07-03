Sansera Engineering Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,811.43
2,346.04
1,989.03
1,549.27
1,457.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,811.43
2,346.04
1,989.03
1,549.27
1,457.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.93
10.07
15.49
23.09
15.97
Total Income
2,814.36
2,356.11
2,004.53
1,572.36
1,473.14
Total Expenditure
2,331.58
1,961.29
1,655.44
1,277.15
1,232.47
PBIDT
482.78
394.82
349.08
295.21
240.67
Interest
77.01
61.51
51.01
47.39
58.09
PBDT
405.78
333.31
298.07
247.82
182.58
Depreciation
149.48
130.08
119.7
101.68
93.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
68.72
49.56
43.55
30.39
23.51
Deferred Tax
0.03
5.33
2.93
5.9
-14.73
Reported Profit After Tax
187.55
148.34
131.89
109.86
79.91
Minority Interest After NP
1.79
2.15
1.44
1.87
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
185.76
146.2
130.45
107.99
79.91
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
185.76
146.2
130.45
107.99
79.91
EPS (Unit Curr.)
34.83
27.74
25.27
21.02
15.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
150
125
100
0
0
Equity
10.72
10.59
10.43
9.39
19.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.17
16.82
17.55
19.05
16.51
PBDTM(%)
14.43
14.2
14.98
15.99
12.52
PATM(%)
6.67
6.32
6.63
7.09
5.48
The precision components manufacturer for the automotive and aerospace sectors intends to issue about 7.72 Million new equity shares.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.Read More
