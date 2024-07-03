Sansera Engineering Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
1,507.3
1,458.48
1,352.95
1,181.59
1,164.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,507.3
1,458.48
1,352.95
1,181.59
1,164.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.26
1.52
1.41
5.4
4.67
Total Income
1,511.56
1,460
1,354.36
1,187
1,169.12
Total Expenditure
1,247.09
1,210.74
1,120.84
993.01
968.28
PBIDT
264.47
249.26
233.52
193.98
200.84
Interest
42.22
40.09
36.92
33.47
28.04
PBDT
222.25
209.18
196.6
160.51
172.8
Depreciation
82.49
77.56
71.93
67.83
62.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
35.44
40.65
28.08
15.39
34.17
Deferred Tax
2.57
-3.86
3.89
10.61
-5.28
Reported Profit After Tax
101.75
94.84
92.71
66.69
81.66
Minority Interest After NP
1.53
0.77
1.02
0.5
1.64
Net Profit after Minority Interest
100.22
94.07
91.69
66.18
80.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
100.22
94.07
91.69
66.18
80.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
18.62
17.54
17.24
12.5
15.74
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
125
0
0
Equity
10.8
10.72
10.67
10.59
10.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.54
17.09
17.26
16.41
17.24
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
6.75
6.5
6.85
5.64
7.01
The precision components manufacturer for the automotive and aerospace sectors intends to issue about 7.72 Million new equity shares.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.Read More
