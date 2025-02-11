iifl-logo-icon 1
Sansera Engineering logs 16% y-o-y in Q3 net profit

11 Feb 2025 , 11:58 AM

Sansera Engineering Limited announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024. The automaker announced that the company has logged a 15.80% y-o-y growth in net profit at ₹55.60 Crore versus ₹48 Crore in the previous corresponding period. 

The company informed the bourses that its revenue from operations witnessed flat growth of 2.1% at ₹727.80 Crore, compared to ₹712.60 Crore in the previous comparable quarter.

The company’s operating EBITDA stood at ₹127 Crore, up by 5.30% y-o-y, over ₹120.60 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

The EBITDA margin of the auto player also witnessed a marginal expansion at 17.5% in Q3FY25, against 16.90% in the same quarter of previous year. 

In its filing with the bourses, the company also informed that the company’s board of directors approved the reappointment of Subramonia Sekhar Vasan as managing director. He will also occupy an additional position of chairman and managing director. His appointment is effective for a period of 5 years, beginning July 8, 2025, subject to approval from shareholders.

Vasan is the founder of the company, and is aged about 72 years. He has been a director in the company since its incorporation. 

At around 11.44 AM, Sansera Engineering was trading 2.92% lower at ₹1,199.60 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,235.70 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,234.45, and ₹1,175.75, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

 

