Sansera Engineering Bags ₹160 Crore Contract from Airbus

3 Jun 2025 , 04:40 PM

Sansera Engineering on Tuesday said it has signed a long-term contract with Airbus Defence and Space for production, supply of air-borne intensive care transport modules (ICTMs) and support. The transaction is estimated at around ₹160 crore (which translates into USD 18.8 million).

This is the first time that Airbus has awarded an ICTM kit to shop to an Indian company, and thus an important milestone for Sansera, as well as the Indian aerospace industry.

The ICTM is a medical retrieval system for transporting critically ill patients, particularly in emergencies. Sansera will manufacture precision machining & structural assembly for these highly functional medical transport modules under the contract. The ICTMs are destined for light and medium transport aircraft applications in global Airbus defence and space programmes.

“The contract is strategic milestone in the collaboration between Sansera and Airbus, having positioned Sansera as a reliable supplier for Airbus,” said S Sekhar Vasan, Chairman and Managing Director of Sansera.

He also pointed out that this agreement is in keeping with the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government of India which is likely to significantly enhance the country’s defence and aerospace capabilities. The country’s leading manufacturer of complex and critical components for the automotive and non-automotive segment, Sansera added that this agreement reinforces its position in the worldwide aerospace supply space.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • ICTM
  • intensive care transport modules
  • Sansera Engineering
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
  • Top News
