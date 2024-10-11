|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|To convene the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on 26th September 2024 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Further details pertaining to the AGM will be informed in due course of time. Summary of proceedings of 42nd AGM held today attached. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
