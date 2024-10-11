|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Sansera Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Results for Q2FY25 attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|Outcome of todays board meeting approving issue closing date, approval of placement document and other items as attached
|Board Meeting
|10 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|Copy of condensed financials attached for Q1FY25
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|Inter alia, to consider and approve the raising of funds through QIP or such other method as per applicable laws Outcome of todays Board meeting attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Aug 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|Sansera Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting scheduled on 16th August 2024 for the approval of fund raising through QIP or such other mode as per applicable laws.
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Sansera Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Results for Q1FY25 attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|Sansera Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financials and recommendation of dividend if any for the year ended March 31 2024. Intimation about outcome of Board with results and dividend for FY24 Audited Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Sansera Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 attached with other outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
The precision components manufacturer for the automotive and aerospace sectors intends to issue about 7.72 Million new equity shares.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.