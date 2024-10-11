iifl-logo-icon 1
Sansera Engineering Ltd Board Meeting

1,336.35
(-3.30%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:27 PM

Sansera Enginee. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Sansera Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Results for Q2FY25 attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting15 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
Outcome of todays board meeting approving issue closing date, approval of placement document and other items as attached
Board Meeting10 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
Copy of condensed financials attached for Q1FY25
Board Meeting20 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
Inter alia, to consider and approve the raising of funds through QIP or such other method as per applicable laws Outcome of todays Board meeting attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 Aug 202413 Aug 2024
Sansera Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting scheduled on 16th August 2024 for the approval of fund raising through QIP or such other mode as per applicable laws.
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Sansera Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Results for Q1FY25 attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20249 May 2024
Sansera Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financials and recommendation of dividend if any for the year ended March 31 2024. Intimation about outcome of Board with results and dividend for FY24 Audited Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Sansera Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 attached with other outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Sansera Enginee.: Related News

Sansera Engineering launches QIP worth ₹1,200 Crore

Sansera Engineering launches QIP worth ₹1,200 Crore

11 Oct 2024|02:50 PM

The precision components manufacturer for the automotive and aerospace sectors intends to issue about 7.72 Million new equity shares.

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

