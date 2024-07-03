Sansera Engineering Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated as Sansera Engineering Private Limited on 15 December 1981 at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company was converted into a public limited company pursuant to a special resolution passed by the Shareholders at the EGM held on 19 June 2018 and the name of the Company was changed to Sansera Engineering Limited. A fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion to a public limited company was issued by the Registrar of Companies,Bangalore,Karnataka on 29 June 2018.The company is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision engineered components across automotive and non-automotive sectors. Within the automotive sector, the company manufactures and supply a range of precision forged and machined components and assemblies, such as connecting rod, rocker arm, crankshaft, gear shifter fork, stem comp, and aluminium forged parts, that are critical for engine, transmission, suspension, braking, chassis and other systems for the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle verticals. Within the non-automotive sector, the company manufactures and supply a range of precision components for the aerospace, off-road, agriculture and other segments, including engineering and capital goods.Pursuant to the Board and Shareholders resolution dated 27 July 2018 and 28 July 2018, respectively, every one equity share of face value Rs 100 each was sub-divided into 50 equity shares of Rs 2 each, and accordingly, 64,740 equity shares of face value Rs 100 each were sub-divided into 3,237,000 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each.The company has recommended a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 27:2 and according allotted 43699500 equity shares of Rs 2 each on 31 July 2018. The company also allotted 4441350 equity shares of Rs 2 each on conversion of Series A CCPS on 03 September 2021.The company came out with an Rs 1283 crore public issue during the month of September 2021 and this public issue was a complete offer for sale of shares by existing shareholders.The company has offered and allotted 17244328 equity shares of Rs 2 each at a premium of Rs 742 per share.The allotted shares were listed on the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India(NSE) on 24 September 2021.