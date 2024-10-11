|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|16 May 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|-
|3
|150
|Final
|We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., May 16, 2024 which commenced at 3.15 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 6.10 pm (IST) have pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, approved the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Auditors reports for the said period, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Copies of the same are enclosed herewith. Further, the Board of Directors of the Company have recommended a dividend of Rs. 3/-per equity share for the year 2023-24 on its fully paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Invest wise with Expert advice
