iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sansera Engineering Ltd Dividend

1,374.75
(2.87%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Sansera Enginee. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend16 May 202419 Sep 2024-3150Final
We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., May 16, 2024 which commenced at 3.15 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 6.10 pm (IST) have pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, approved the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Auditors reports for the said period, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Copies of the same are enclosed herewith. Further, the Board of Directors of the Company have recommended a dividend of Rs. 3/-per equity share for the year 2023-24 on its fully paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Sansera Enginee.: Related News

Sansera Engineering launches QIP worth ₹1,200 Crore

Sansera Engineering launches QIP worth ₹1,200 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Oct 2024|02:50 PM

The precision components manufacturer for the automotive and aerospace sectors intends to issue about 7.72 Million new equity shares.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sansera Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.