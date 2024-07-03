iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Subros Ltd Share Price

663.1
(-1.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:24:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open680.8
  • Day's High705.45
  • 52 Wk High827.4
  • Prev. Close676.15
  • Day's Low658
  • 52 Wk Low 483.05
  • Turnover (lac)979.75
  • P/E34.23
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value157.46
  • EPS19.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,325.78
  • Div. Yield0.27
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Subros Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

680.8

Prev. Close

676.15

Turnover(Lac.)

979.75

Day's High

705.45

Day's Low

658

52 Week's High

827.4

52 Week's Low

483.05

Book Value

157.46

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,325.78

P/E

34.23

EPS

19.75

Divi. Yield

0.27

Subros Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.8

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

arrow

Subros Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Subros Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.78%

Non-Promoter- 43.71%

Institutions: 43.71%

Non-Institutions: 19.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Subros Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.05

13.05

13.05

13.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

942.8

854.08

810.41

781.67

Net Worth

955.85

867.13

823.46

794.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,238.64

1,795.65

1,992.79

1,912.89

yoy growth (%)

24.67

-9.89

4.17

24.62

Raw materials

-1,661.08

-1,290.14

-1,407.89

-1,334.94

As % of sales

74.2

71.84

70.64

69.78

Employee costs

-227.04

-187.52

-207.27

-188.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

45.38

55.73

82.38

84.2

Depreciation

-102.35

-92.1

-90.3

-91.99

Tax paid

-12.8

-9.01

-39.11

-21.75

Working capital

18.02

-29.25

107.68

-73.97

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.67

-9.89

4.17

24.62

Op profit growth

-3.28

-18.65

-9.97

25.16

EBIT growth

-21.78

-39.37

-5.32

43.94

Net profit growth

-30.25

-44.75

39.47

354.6

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,070.57

2,806.28

2,238.64

1,795.65

1,992.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,070.57

2,806.28

2,238.64

1,795.65

1,992.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.62

20.41

9.83

10.99

61.64

View Annually Results

Subros Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Subros Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

Shradha Suri

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Jyotsna Suri

Nominee

Naohisa Kuriyama

Alternate Director

Yasuhiro Iida

Nominee

Tomoaki Yoshimori

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arvind Kapur

Whole Time Director & CEO

Parmod K. Duggal

Nominee

Hisashi Takeuchi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Arjan Kumar Sikri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashok Lavasa

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vanaja Narayanan Sarna

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

SMITA MANKAD

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Subros Ltd

Summary

Subros Limited, formerly incorporated as Subros Private Limited in February, 1985, was promoted by Ramesh Suri, Lalit Suri and Jayant Nanda. It turned into a public limited company in October, 1985. The Company is the leading manufacturer of thermal products for automotive applications in India, in technical collaboration with Denso Corporation, Japan. It is engaged in manufacturing and sale of thermal products for automotive and home air-conditioning original equipment manufacturers. The Company is a joint venture with 36.79% ownership by Suri family of India, 20% ownership by Denso Corporation, Japan & 11.96% ownership by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan.Denso Corporation(formerly Nippon Denso) provides technical information to implement projects and to manufacture automotive air-conditioning systems including swash-plate type compressors, clutches and other associated components for cars and light commercial vehicles. In addition to providing advice in regard to the design, manufacturing and production problems it also trains technical personnel of Subras.Subros caters to the OEM segment with clients such as Maruti(for its 800cc, 1000cc and 1300cc models, Gypsy and its latest Wagon R and Alto), TELCO and PAL. Subros signed a MoU with Allied Signal Environment Catalysts (ASEC), US, for a joint venture to produce catalysts to be used in catalytic convertors in vehicles using unleaded petrol.In 1994-95, it signed a sub-agreement with IDBI for grant in respect of production of
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Subros Ltd share price today?

The Subros Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹663.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Subros Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Subros Ltd is ₹4325.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Subros Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Subros Ltd is 34.23 and 4.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Subros Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Subros Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Subros Ltd is ₹483.05 and ₹827.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Subros Ltd?

Subros Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.12%, 3 Years at 21.99%, 1 Year at -0.01%, 6 Month at -6.10%, 3 Month at -7.28% and 1 Month at 3.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Subros Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Subros Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.79 %
Institutions - 43.72 %
Public - 19.49 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Subros Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.