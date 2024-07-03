SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹680.8
Prev. Close₹676.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹979.75
Day's High₹705.45
Day's Low₹658
52 Week's High₹827.4
52 Week's Low₹483.05
Book Value₹157.46
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,325.78
P/E34.23
EPS19.75
Divi. Yield0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.05
13.05
13.05
13.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
942.8
854.08
810.41
781.67
Net Worth
955.85
867.13
823.46
794.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,238.64
1,795.65
1,992.79
1,912.89
yoy growth (%)
24.67
-9.89
4.17
24.62
Raw materials
-1,661.08
-1,290.14
-1,407.89
-1,334.94
As % of sales
74.2
71.84
70.64
69.78
Employee costs
-227.04
-187.52
-207.27
-188.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
45.38
55.73
82.38
84.2
Depreciation
-102.35
-92.1
-90.3
-91.99
Tax paid
-12.8
-9.01
-39.11
-21.75
Working capital
18.02
-29.25
107.68
-73.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.67
-9.89
4.17
24.62
Op profit growth
-3.28
-18.65
-9.97
25.16
EBIT growth
-21.78
-39.37
-5.32
43.94
Net profit growth
-30.25
-44.75
39.47
354.6
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,070.57
2,806.28
2,238.64
1,795.65
1,992.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,070.57
2,806.28
2,238.64
1,795.65
1,992.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.62
20.41
9.83
10.99
61.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & M D
Shradha Suri
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Jyotsna Suri
Nominee
Naohisa Kuriyama
Alternate Director
Yasuhiro Iida
Nominee
Tomoaki Yoshimori
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arvind Kapur
Whole Time Director & CEO
Parmod K. Duggal
Nominee
Hisashi Takeuchi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Arjan Kumar Sikri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashok Lavasa
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vanaja Narayanan Sarna
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
SMITA MANKAD
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Subros Ltd
Summary
Subros Limited, formerly incorporated as Subros Private Limited in February, 1985, was promoted by Ramesh Suri, Lalit Suri and Jayant Nanda. It turned into a public limited company in October, 1985. The Company is the leading manufacturer of thermal products for automotive applications in India, in technical collaboration with Denso Corporation, Japan. It is engaged in manufacturing and sale of thermal products for automotive and home air-conditioning original equipment manufacturers. The Company is a joint venture with 36.79% ownership by Suri family of India, 20% ownership by Denso Corporation, Japan & 11.96% ownership by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan.Denso Corporation(formerly Nippon Denso) provides technical information to implement projects and to manufacture automotive air-conditioning systems including swash-plate type compressors, clutches and other associated components for cars and light commercial vehicles. In addition to providing advice in regard to the design, manufacturing and production problems it also trains technical personnel of Subras.Subros caters to the OEM segment with clients such as Maruti(for its 800cc, 1000cc and 1300cc models, Gypsy and its latest Wagon R and Alto), TELCO and PAL. Subros signed a MoU with Allied Signal Environment Catalysts (ASEC), US, for a joint venture to produce catalysts to be used in catalytic convertors in vehicles using unleaded petrol.In 1994-95, it signed a sub-agreement with IDBI for grant in respect of production of
Read More
The Subros Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹663.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Subros Ltd is ₹4325.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Subros Ltd is 34.23 and 4.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Subros Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Subros Ltd is ₹483.05 and ₹827.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Subros Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.12%, 3 Years at 21.99%, 1 Year at -0.01%, 6 Month at -6.10%, 3 Month at -7.28% and 1 Month at 3.13%.
