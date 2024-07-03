Summary

Subros Limited, formerly incorporated as Subros Private Limited in February, 1985, was promoted by Ramesh Suri, Lalit Suri and Jayant Nanda. It turned into a public limited company in October, 1985. The Company is the leading manufacturer of thermal products for automotive applications in India, in technical collaboration with Denso Corporation, Japan. It is engaged in manufacturing and sale of thermal products for automotive and home air-conditioning original equipment manufacturers. The Company is a joint venture with 36.79% ownership by Suri family of India, 20% ownership by Denso Corporation, Japan & 11.96% ownership by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan.Denso Corporation(formerly Nippon Denso) provides technical information to implement projects and to manufacture automotive air-conditioning systems including swash-plate type compressors, clutches and other associated components for cars and light commercial vehicles. In addition to providing advice in regard to the design, manufacturing and production problems it also trains technical personnel of Subras.Subros caters to the OEM segment with clients such as Maruti(for its 800cc, 1000cc and 1300cc models, Gypsy and its latest Wagon R and Alto), TELCO and PAL. Subros signed a MoU with Allied Signal Environment Catalysts (ASEC), US, for a joint venture to produce catalysts to be used in catalytic convertors in vehicles using unleaded petrol.In 1994-95, it signed a sub-agreement with IDBI for grant in respect of production of

