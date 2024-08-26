|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|18 Sep 2024
|23 May 2024
|The Annual General Meeting of the Company to be convened on Wednesday, the 18t September, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Notice of 39th Annual General Meeting and Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/08/2024) Proceedings of the 39th AGM held on 18th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024)
