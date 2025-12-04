iifl-logo

Subros Wins ₹52.18 Crore Railway Maintenance Order from Banaras Locomotive Works

4 Dec 2025 , 02:35 PM

Subros Ltd announced that it has received a new order worth about ₹52.18 crore from Banaras Locomotive Works in Varanasi, a key unit under Indian Railways. The update was shared through an exchange filing on December 4.

The contract has been awarded for the comprehensive annual maintenance of cab HVAC units that are installed in locomotive driver cabins. The work will be carried out over a three year period and covers end to end maintenance responsibilities.

Subros has been supplying air conditioning systems for railway cabins and coaches for several years. With this project, the company has now expanded its presence into long term service and maintenance contracts within the railway ecosystem.

The company highlighted that this new order lifts its total railway order bookings for the year to nearly ₹86.35 crore. This includes both supply based orders and maintenance related contracts.

Founded in 1985, Subros operates as a joint venture between the Suri family, Denso Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation. The company manufactures a wide range of thermal products including compressors, condensers, heat exchangers and complete AC units for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, railways and cold chain transport.

In its financial results for the September 2025 quarter, Subros reported an 11.8% rise in net profit at ₹40.7 crore compared to ₹36.4 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter increased 6.2% year on year to ₹879.8 crore, reflecting steady demand across key automotive segments.

Despite the growth in revenue, EBITDA declined 10.1% to ₹68.4 crore from ₹76.1 crore a year earlier. The operating margin for the quarter stood at 7.7%, lower than 9.2% in the previous year due to cost pressures.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

