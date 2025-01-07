iifl-logo-icon 1
Subros Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

653.7
(-0.39%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,238.64

1,795.65

1,992.79

1,912.89

yoy growth (%)

24.67

-9.89

4.17

24.62

Raw materials

-1,661.08

-1,290.14

-1,407.89

-1,334.94

As % of sales

74.2

71.84

70.64

69.78

Employee costs

-227.04

-187.52

-207.27

-188.11

As % of sales

10.14

10.44

10.4

9.83

Other costs

-201.78

-164.2

-188.59

-179.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.01

9.14

9.46

9.4

Operating profit

148.72

153.77

189.04

209.98

OPM

6.64

8.56

9.48

10.97

Depreciation

-102.35

-92.1

-90.3

-91.99

Interest expense

-10.91

-16.24

-36.33

-41.21

Other income

9.92

10.31

19.98

7.42

Profit before tax

45.38

55.73

82.38

84.2

Taxes

-12.8

-9.01

-39.11

-21.75

Tax rate

-28.21

-16.18

-47.47

-25.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

32.57

46.71

43.27

62.44

Exceptional items

0

0

41.28

-1.82

Net profit

32.57

46.71

84.55

60.62

yoy growth (%)

-30.25

-44.75

39.47

354.6

NPM

1.45

2.6

4.24

3.16

