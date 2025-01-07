Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,238.64
1,795.65
1,992.79
1,912.89
yoy growth (%)
24.67
-9.89
4.17
24.62
Raw materials
-1,661.08
-1,290.14
-1,407.89
-1,334.94
As % of sales
74.2
71.84
70.64
69.78
Employee costs
-227.04
-187.52
-207.27
-188.11
As % of sales
10.14
10.44
10.4
9.83
Other costs
-201.78
-164.2
-188.59
-179.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.01
9.14
9.46
9.4
Operating profit
148.72
153.77
189.04
209.98
OPM
6.64
8.56
9.48
10.97
Depreciation
-102.35
-92.1
-90.3
-91.99
Interest expense
-10.91
-16.24
-36.33
-41.21
Other income
9.92
10.31
19.98
7.42
Profit before tax
45.38
55.73
82.38
84.2
Taxes
-12.8
-9.01
-39.11
-21.75
Tax rate
-28.21
-16.18
-47.47
-25.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
32.57
46.71
43.27
62.44
Exceptional items
0
0
41.28
-1.82
Net profit
32.57
46.71
84.55
60.62
yoy growth (%)
-30.25
-44.75
39.47
354.6
NPM
1.45
2.6
4.24
3.16
