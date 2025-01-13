Subros Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.05
13.05
13.05
13.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
942.8
854.08
810.41
781.67
Net Worth
955.85
867.13
823.46
794.72
Minority Interest
Debt
4.86
18.67
33.19
51.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
57.63
82.87
87.95
82.89
Total Liabilities
1,018.34
968.67
944.6
929.48
Fixed Assets
825.39
809.21
787.43
798.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.77
24.77
4.77
4.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.77
49.16
65.08
65.15
Networking Capital
59.06
-2.87
-31.24
-58.14
Inventories
375.06
338.64
317.51
281.41
Inventory Days
51.76
57.2
Sundry Debtors
283.18
208.05
226.36
204.27
Debtor Days
36.9
41.52
Other Current Assets
40.22
73.83
49.77
40.81
Sundry Creditors
-547.85
-555.68
-529.5
-527.56
Creditor Days
86.33
107.23
Other Current Liabilities
-91.55
-67.71
-95.38
-57.07
Cash
122.35
88.39
118.58
119.17
Total Assets
1,018.34
968.66
944.61
929.48
