Subros Ltd Key Ratios

625
(-0.26%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:39:53 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Subros Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.67

-9.89

4.17

24.62

Op profit growth

-3.28

-18.65

-9.92

25.18

EBIT growth

-22.3

-39.55

-4.99

44.08

Net profit growth

-31.43

-44.13

40.08

359.41

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.64

8.56

9.48

10.97

EBIT margin

2.49

4

5.97

6.55

Net profit margin

1.45

2.63

4.25

3.16

RoCE

6

7.46

12.88

15.17

RoNW

1

1.53

3.66

4.02

RoA

0.87

1.22

2.29

1.83

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.98

7.26

13

10.09

Dividend per share

0.7

0.7

0.8

1.1

Cash EPS

-10.7

-6.85

-0.83

-5.24

Book value per share

126.27

121.88

115.27

67.42

Valuation ratios

P/E

65.82

42.46

9.93

28.79

P/CEPS

-30.61

-44.97

-153.97

-55.42

P/B

2.59

2.52

1.12

4.3

EV/EBIDTA

12.97

11.84

4.32

9.69

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

10.89

Tax payout

-28.44

-16.18

-47.27

-25.86

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

35.1

39.99

32.11

27.82

Inventory days

48.82

52.4

43.39

42.44

Creditor days

-92.3

-103.05

-85.09

-78.8

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.12

-4.43

-3.27

-3.04

Net debt / equity

-0.1

-0.08

0.08

0.9

Net debt / op. profit

-0.57

-0.43

0.33

1.73

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-74.2

-71.84

-70.64

-69.78

Employee costs

-10.14

-10.44

-10.4

-9.83

Other costs

-9.01

-9.14

-9.46

-9.4

