Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.67
-9.89
4.17
24.62
Op profit growth
-3.28
-18.65
-9.92
25.18
EBIT growth
-22.3
-39.55
-4.99
44.08
Net profit growth
-31.43
-44.13
40.08
359.41
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.64
8.56
9.48
10.97
EBIT margin
2.49
4
5.97
6.55
Net profit margin
1.45
2.63
4.25
3.16
RoCE
6
7.46
12.88
15.17
RoNW
1
1.53
3.66
4.02
RoA
0.87
1.22
2.29
1.83
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.98
7.26
13
10.09
Dividend per share
0.7
0.7
0.8
1.1
Cash EPS
-10.7
-6.85
-0.83
-5.24
Book value per share
126.27
121.88
115.27
67.42
Valuation ratios
P/E
65.82
42.46
9.93
28.79
P/CEPS
-30.61
-44.97
-153.97
-55.42
P/B
2.59
2.52
1.12
4.3
EV/EBIDTA
12.97
11.84
4.32
9.69
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
10.89
Tax payout
-28.44
-16.18
-47.27
-25.86
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
35.1
39.99
32.11
27.82
Inventory days
48.82
52.4
43.39
42.44
Creditor days
-92.3
-103.05
-85.09
-78.8
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.12
-4.43
-3.27
-3.04
Net debt / equity
-0.1
-0.08
0.08
0.9
Net debt / op. profit
-0.57
-0.43
0.33
1.73
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-74.2
-71.84
-70.64
-69.78
Employee costs
-10.14
-10.44
-10.4
-9.83
Other costs
-9.01
-9.14
-9.46
-9.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.