Subros Ltd Cash Flow Statement

656.25
(-2.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Subros FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

45.38

55.73

82.38

84.2

Depreciation

-102.35

-92.1

-90.3

-91.99

Tax paid

-12.8

-9.01

-39.11

-21.75

Working capital

18.02

-29.25

107.68

-73.97

Other operating items

Operating

-51.75

-74.64

60.64

-103.52

Capital expenditure

71.64

62.64

248.78

261.83

Free cash flow

19.88

-11.99

309.42

158.3

Equity raised

1,559.5

1,474.2

1,048.51

674.55

Investing

0

3

-0.73

0

Financing

-0.25

143.46

42.1

181.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0

6.59

Net in cash

1,579.12

1,608.67

1,399.31

1,021.05

