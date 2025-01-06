Subros Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
45.38
55.73
82.38
84.2
Depreciation
-102.35
-92.1
-90.3
-91.99
Tax paid
-12.8
-9.01
-39.11
-21.75
Working capital
18.02
-29.25
107.68
-73.97
Other operating items
Operating
-51.75
-74.64
60.64
-103.52
Capital expenditure
71.64
62.64
248.78
261.83
Free cash flow
19.88
-11.99
309.42
158.3
Equity raised
1,559.5
1,474.2
1,048.51
674.55
Investing
0
3
-0.73
0
Financing
-0.25
143.46
42.1
181.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0
6.59
Net in cash
1,579.12
1,608.67
1,399.31
1,021.05
