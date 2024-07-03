Subros Ltd Summary

Subros Limited, formerly incorporated as Subros Private Limited in February, 1985, was promoted by Ramesh Suri, Lalit Suri and Jayant Nanda. It turned into a public limited company in October, 1985. The Company is the leading manufacturer of thermal products for automotive applications in India, in technical collaboration with Denso Corporation, Japan. It is engaged in manufacturing and sale of thermal products for automotive and home air-conditioning original equipment manufacturers. The Company is a joint venture with 36.79% ownership by Suri family of India, 20% ownership by Denso Corporation, Japan & 11.96% ownership by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan.Denso Corporation(formerly Nippon Denso) provides technical information to implement projects and to manufacture automotive air-conditioning systems including swash-plate type compressors, clutches and other associated components for cars and light commercial vehicles. In addition to providing advice in regard to the design, manufacturing and production problems it also trains technical personnel of Subras.Subros caters to the OEM segment with clients such as Maruti(for its 800cc, 1000cc and 1300cc models, Gypsy and its latest Wagon R and Alto), TELCO and PAL. Subros signed a MoU with Allied Signal Environment Catalysts (ASEC), US, for a joint venture to produce catalysts to be used in catalytic convertors in vehicles using unleaded petrol.In 1994-95, it signed a sub-agreement with IDBI for grant in respect of production of Non-CFC Gas AC systems. During 1996-97, the quality management system of the company was awarded BS EN ISO 9002 certification from the Bureau Veritas Quality International.Subros has the reputation of launching A.C. Systems for the latest models hiting the market and its keeping the tradition now also. The Company is always looking for indigenisation of various components and development of modified A.C. System with latest technology for new model to be launched. Recently in 2000-01, it has undertaken conversion of conventional R-12 refrigerant based airconditioners to ecofriendly and non-ozone depleting R-134 refrigerant based A.C Systems for Maruthis cars. Company has successfully commissioned a new plant at Noida. The second phase of the expansion is in progress which is financed through interanl accruals and partly by way of term loans from financial institutions. It has entered into new technical assistance agreement with the Collaborators, Denso Corporation, Japan for transfer of technology for desigining and development of new AC system based on 10S model compressor and multiflow condensers.The companys various ongoing projects like Multi Flow Condensor, Pressure Die Casting and other import substituion projects are on stream as on 2000-01.The company has undertaken expansion cum modernisation plan to increase the capacity from 3lakh A.C. Units to 5 Lakh A.C. Units per annun during the year 2002-03. Further the company has initiated plan to set up its own design and development centre with the help of R&D Department and assistance from technical collaborators, Denso Corp. Japan and expects to complete it by end of this year. The company has alos commenced commercial production of new generation 10S series compressor and started supplies to customers during the year 2002-03.The Company started Manesar Plant operations in 2006; started Pune plant operations in 2007. During the current year 2011-12, the Company localized SFA II Heater core technology and set up another line for RS Evaporator with the strong technological support through, partner Denso Corporation, Japan. The Chennai Plant was operational in 2013.In 2014-15, it developed and unveiled a new category of product, 10SL09 compressor. It commissioned the re-opening facility for production of radiators in March, 2016 at the Manesar works.During financial year 2019-20, the new greenfield plant in Gujarat became operational from November, 2019.The Company started manufacturing of residential and commercial cooling products in 2019-20. It launched Vane Rotary Compressor in 2020. In 2022, it started Heat Exchanger production at Karsanpura Plant and launched a new compressor. The Company expanded their capacity at Chennai location and commenced supplies for New Products. The Company also introduced products for Hybrid & Electric Vehicle in FY 2022-23.