|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|SUBROS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|SUBROS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|SUBROS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; and recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 to the Shareholders of the Company. Outcome of Board meeting Audited Financial Results for the Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|SUBROS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & nine months ended December 31 2023 Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33, we are enclosing herewith the Unaudited Financial Results ( Standalone & Consolidated) along with Limited Review Reports for the Quarter & Nine Months ended 31 December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
