SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹0.8
Prev. Close₹0.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.01
Day's High₹0.8
Day's Low₹0.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.3
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
55.56
55.56
75.62
75.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
16.06
Reserves
-26.63
49.73
-1,912.01
-1,362.73
Net Worth
28.93
105.29
-1,836.39
-1,271.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
289.53
296.4
459.47
525.22
yoy growth (%)
-2.31
-35.49
-12.51
-64.2
Raw materials
-144.98
-140.25
-232.62
-321.52
As % of sales
50.07
47.32
50.62
61.21
Employee costs
-42.6
-47.59
-63.8
-63.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-551.44
-512.19
-523.23
-1,135.91
Depreciation
-488.05
-492.77
-497.16
-474.83
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.02
Working capital
1,120.49
-16.71
-215.89
-1,290.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.31
-35.49
-12.51
-64.2
Op profit growth
335.26
-11.65
-51.91
-113.54
EBIT growth
6.92
-1.03
3.44
64.14
Net profit growth
7.66
-31.65
-58.5
73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
289.53
296.4
459.48
525.22
1,467.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
289.53
296.4
459.48
525.22
1,467.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.43
7.91
1.21
11.67
1.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Arvind Dham
Managing Director
John Ernest Flintham
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sanjay Chhabra
Independent Director
Sanjiv Bhasin
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Arora
Director
Gautam Malhotra
Independent Director
Yogesh Kapur
Independent Director
BRAJINDAR MOHAN SINGH
Independent Director
Anuradha Kapur
Company Secretary
Nishant Pritam Raj
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Castex Technologies Ltd
Summary
Amtek India is the largest manufacturer of gear shifter forks and forks in the country. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of machined and casting components for two wheelers, cars and tractors. They manufacture automotive components with a special focus on a variety of iron castings. The company has two manufacturing units located at Gurgaon in Haryana, Solan in Himachal Pradesh and Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.Amtek India Ltd was incorporated in the year 1983 and was promoted by the Amtek group. The company is the original equipment supplier to Maruti Udyog, JCB, New Holland Tractors, John Deere Tractors, Hundai Motors, ITL, Eicher Motor and also refrigeration industries like LG Electronics. The company commissioned their Gurgaon unit in the year 1995 which is engaged in the machining of a variety of large and medium sized automotive components like connecting-rods, spindles, transmission covers, gear shifter fork, yokes, bridge fork, bottom assembly, pivot arms, crank-cases and other machined castings. During the year 2001-02, the company has commissioned state of art foundry/ machining at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan with an installed capacity of 30000 TPA which has best the equipments imported from George Fischer Disa, Switzerland. The installed capacity of Auto Components has been increased from 7.5 million to 12.5 million pieces per annum during the year 2004-05 and they further increased to 17.5 million pieces per annum during the year 2005-06.During the year 2005-
