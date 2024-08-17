iifl-logo-icon 1
Castex Technologies Ltd Share Price

0.8
(6.67%)
Jul 20, 2021|03:28:06 PM

Castex Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

0.8

Prev. Close

0.75

Turnover(Lac.)

2.01

Day's High

0.8

Day's Low

0.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.3

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Castex Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Castex Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Castex Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:28 AM
Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.85%

Non-Promoter- 0.46%

Institutions: 0.45%

Non-Institutions: 52.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Castex Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

55.56

55.56

75.62

75.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

16.06

Reserves

-26.63

49.73

-1,912.01

-1,362.73

Net Worth

28.93

105.29

-1,836.39

-1,271.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

289.53

296.4

459.47

525.22

yoy growth (%)

-2.31

-35.49

-12.51

-64.2

Raw materials

-144.98

-140.25

-232.62

-321.52

As % of sales

50.07

47.32

50.62

61.21

Employee costs

-42.6

-47.59

-63.8

-63.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-551.44

-512.19

-523.23

-1,135.91

Depreciation

-488.05

-492.77

-497.16

-474.83

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.02

Working capital

1,120.49

-16.71

-215.89

-1,290.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.31

-35.49

-12.51

-64.2

Op profit growth

335.26

-11.65

-51.91

-113.54

EBIT growth

6.92

-1.03

3.44

64.14

Net profit growth

7.66

-31.65

-58.5

73

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

289.53

296.4

459.48

525.22

1,467.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

289.53

296.4

459.48

525.22

1,467.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.43

7.91

1.21

11.67

1.47

Castex Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Castex Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Arvind Dham

Managing Director

John Ernest Flintham

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sanjay Chhabra

Independent Director

Sanjiv Bhasin

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Arora

Director

Gautam Malhotra

Independent Director

Yogesh Kapur

Independent Director

BRAJINDAR MOHAN SINGH

Independent Director

Anuradha Kapur

Company Secretary

Nishant Pritam Raj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Castex Technologies Ltd

Summary

Amtek India is the largest manufacturer of gear shifter forks and forks in the country. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of machined and casting components for two wheelers, cars and tractors. They manufacture automotive components with a special focus on a variety of iron castings. The company has two manufacturing units located at Gurgaon in Haryana, Solan in Himachal Pradesh and Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.Amtek India Ltd was incorporated in the year 1983 and was promoted by the Amtek group. The company is the original equipment supplier to Maruti Udyog, JCB, New Holland Tractors, John Deere Tractors, Hundai Motors, ITL, Eicher Motor and also refrigeration industries like LG Electronics. The company commissioned their Gurgaon unit in the year 1995 which is engaged in the machining of a variety of large and medium sized automotive components like connecting-rods, spindles, transmission covers, gear shifter fork, yokes, bridge fork, bottom assembly, pivot arms, crank-cases and other machined castings. During the year 2001-02, the company has commissioned state of art foundry/ machining at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan with an installed capacity of 30000 TPA which has best the equipments imported from George Fischer Disa, Switzerland. The installed capacity of Auto Components has been increased from 7.5 million to 12.5 million pieces per annum during the year 2004-05 and they further increased to 17.5 million pieces per annum during the year 2005-06.During the year 2005-
