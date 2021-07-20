Castex Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
55.56
55.56
75.62
75.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
16.06
Reserves
-26.63
49.73
-1,912.01
-1,362.73
Net Worth
28.93
105.29
-1,836.39
-1,271.05
Minority Interest
Debt
233.06
204.93
7,333.84
6,447.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
408.94
Total Liabilities
261.99
310.22
5,497.45
5,585.63
Fixed Assets
264.49
318.88
4,057.6
4,545.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
689.35
689.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
425.25
834.18
Networking Capital
-5.46
-31.7
320.98
-488.16
Inventories
27.16
22.64
261.81
263.35
Inventory Days
330.05
324.3
Sundry Debtors
18.45
22.26
114.52
152.3
Debtor Days
144.37
187.54
Other Current Assets
13.13
9.34
497.79
493.68
Sundry Creditors
-40.34
-39.23
-117.59
-118.96
Creditor Days
148.24
146.49
Other Current Liabilities
-23.87
-46.71
-435.55
-1,278.53
Cash
2.98
23.03
4.26
4.35
Total Assets
262
310.21
5,497.44
5,585.64
