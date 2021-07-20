iifl-logo-icon 1
Castex Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

0.8
(6.67%)
Jul 20, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

55.56

55.56

75.62

75.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

16.06

Reserves

-26.63

49.73

-1,912.01

-1,362.73

Net Worth

28.93

105.29

-1,836.39

-1,271.05

Minority Interest

Debt

233.06

204.93

7,333.84

6,447.74

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

408.94

Total Liabilities

261.99

310.22

5,497.45

5,585.63

Fixed Assets

264.49

318.88

4,057.6

4,545.92

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

689.35

689.35

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

425.25

834.18

Networking Capital

-5.46

-31.7

320.98

-488.16

Inventories

27.16

22.64

261.81

263.35

Inventory Days

330.05

324.3

Sundry Debtors

18.45

22.26

114.52

152.3

Debtor Days

144.37

187.54

Other Current Assets

13.13

9.34

497.79

493.68

Sundry Creditors

-40.34

-39.23

-117.59

-118.96

Creditor Days

148.24

146.49

Other Current Liabilities

-23.87

-46.71

-435.55

-1,278.53

Cash

2.98

23.03

4.26

4.35

Total Assets

262

310.21

5,497.44

5,585.64

