Castex Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.8
(6.67%)
Jul 20, 2021|03:28:06 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020Sept-2019Mar-2019

Gross Sales

194.65

94.88

138.87

157.53

209.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

194.65

94.88

138.87

157.53

209.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-13.08

32.51

7.75

0.16

-1.46

Total Income

181.57

127.39

146.62

157.69

207.92

Total Expenditure

241.3

104.44

147.96

167.93

276.21

PBIDT

-59.73

22.95

-1.34

-10.24

-68.29

Interest

8.06

3.12

3.88

3.05

4.02

PBDT

-67.79

19.83

-5.22

-13.29

-72.31

Depreciation

242.8

245.25

246.19

246.58

243.34

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-310.59

-225.42

-251.41

-259.87

-315.65

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-310.59

-225.42

-251.41

-259.87

-315.65

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.13

0.13

0

0

-15.28

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-310.46

-225.55

-251.41

-259.87

-300.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-5.96

0

-6.87

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

75.62

75.62

75.62

75.62

75.62

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-30.68

24.18

-0.96

-6.5

-32.61

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-159.56

-237.58

-181.03

-164.96

-150.75

