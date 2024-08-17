Castex Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
194.65
94.88
138.87
157.53
209.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
194.65
94.88
138.87
157.53
209.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-13.08
32.51
7.75
0.16
-1.46
Total Income
181.57
127.39
146.62
157.69
207.92
Total Expenditure
241.3
104.44
147.96
167.93
276.21
PBIDT
-59.73
22.95
-1.34
-10.24
-68.29
Interest
8.06
3.12
3.88
3.05
4.02
PBDT
-67.79
19.83
-5.22
-13.29
-72.31
Depreciation
242.8
245.25
246.19
246.58
243.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-310.59
-225.42
-251.41
-259.87
-315.65
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-310.59
-225.42
-251.41
-259.87
-315.65
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.13
0.13
0
0
-15.28
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-310.46
-225.55
-251.41
-259.87
-300.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-5.96
0
-6.87
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
75.62
75.62
75.62
75.62
75.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-30.68
24.18
-0.96
-6.5
-32.61
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-159.56
-237.58
-181.03
-164.96
-150.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.