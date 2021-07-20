iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Castex Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.8
(6.67%)
Jul 20, 2021|03:28:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Castex Technologies Ltd

Castex Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-551.44

-512.19

-523.23

-1,135.91

Depreciation

-488.05

-492.77

-497.16

-474.83

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.02

Working capital

1,120.49

-16.71

-215.89

-1,290.1

Other operating items

Operating

80.99

-1,021.67

-1,236.28

-2,900.82

Capital expenditure

-0.34

1.53

0.31

798.91

Free cash flow

80.64

-1,020.13

-1,235.96

-2,101.91

Equity raised

-2,739.36

-1,706.39

-216.79

3,403.11

Investing

0

125

-0.5

-3.94

Financing

886.1

62.1

34.68

10,110.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,772.62

-2,539.43

-1,418.57

11,407.67

Castex Technologies Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Castex Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.