Castex Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-551.44
-512.19
-523.23
-1,135.91
Depreciation
-488.05
-492.77
-497.16
-474.83
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.02
Working capital
1,120.49
-16.71
-215.89
-1,290.1
Other operating items
Operating
80.99
-1,021.67
-1,236.28
-2,900.82
Capital expenditure
-0.34
1.53
0.31
798.91
Free cash flow
80.64
-1,020.13
-1,235.96
-2,101.91
Equity raised
-2,739.36
-1,706.39
-216.79
3,403.11
Investing
0
125
-0.5
-3.94
Financing
886.1
62.1
34.68
10,110.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,772.62
-2,539.43
-1,418.57
11,407.67
No Record Found
